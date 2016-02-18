A Small Apartment Oozing with Style

It is difficult to believe how smartly and fashionably a modestly-sized apartment can be designed and decorated, until you take a tour of this flat designed by Patricia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte, architects from Brazil. The apartment is situated in Curitiba which is the capital and the largest city of Parana, a state in Brazil. Curitiba is a crucial political, economic and cultural part of Latin America, and has earned its reputation for highly progressive urban development and planning. The city boasts of both traditional and modern architecture, and this apartment leans towards the latter.

Despite an area of only 64 square metres, the accommodation intelligently makes room for every kind of necessity. It is bright, airy, thoughtfully furnished, and is apt for a fast paced life which has retained the charm of olden days. So let’s start our tour to discover more.