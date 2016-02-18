A Small Apartment Oozing with Style

It is difficult to believe how smartly and fashionably a modestly-sized apartment can be designed and decorated, until you take a tour of this flat designed by Patricia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte, architects from Brazil. The apartment is situated in Curitiba which is the capital and the largest city of Parana, a state in Brazil. Curitiba is a crucial political, economic and cultural part of Latin America, and has earned its reputation for highly progressive urban development and planning. The city boasts of both traditional and modern architecture, and this apartment leans towards the latter.
Despite an area of only 64 square metres, the accommodation intelligently makes room for every kind of necessity. It is bright, airy, thoughtfully furnished, and is apt for a fast paced life which has retained the charm of olden days. So let’s start our tour to discover more.
Immediately after entering the flat we are struck by the clever use of partitioning, to “create” separate living areas. While the one you see directly in front of you is reserved for more formal entertainment, the space peeping from behind the partition is meant for enjoying the television. The use of wood has enhanced the elegance of the apartment, and lends a warm, cordial feeling too.
Plush and light-coloured furniture in the living area make the latter appear more spacious than it is. They also cater to the comfortable seating of many. The white textured wall opposite the partition adds depth and interest to the room. And the large mirror affixed to the partition visually augments the size of the living space.
A cosy armchair with a matching footrest has been positioned near the large, glass windows, so that a guest can enjoy conversing with others and also admire the view outside. The windows themselves, allow plenty of sunlight to enter the living area during the day. A number of ornamental vases and artefacts reflect the aesthetic taste of the owner.
The space reserved for watching television is somewhat “hidden” behind the living room partition. So when one of the family members has business guests over, the rest can still watch a movie or game in peace. A comfortable L-shaped sofa offers adequate seating.
This space leads to the balcony, and hence benefits from the influx of sunlight and ventilation. Observe how vibrant flowers both near the sofa and the television, ups the cheerfulness quotient. The television console table offers useful storage space for odds and ends.
Hidden lighting and a unique chandelier catches our eye as we approach the dining area. The two wingchairs alongside the conventional dining table chairs add an element of surprise and fun. A couple of massive, black and white patterned urns contribute significantly to the decor. And so does the old-fashioned cupboard, and the wallpaper on its opposite wall. The dining space is adjacent to the kitchen, and provides outside view through the appreciably large kitchen window.
The use of dark mosaic tiles on the floor and walls, has increased the visual appeal of the kitchen cum bar. There is sufficient provision to house numerous wine bottles, glasses and other edibles. The small, round table with the high chairs is ideal for occasions when you are eating in a hurry or enjoying a drink with a close friend. Don’t miss the touch of green on the table, which softens the otherwise sharp decor.
The shaded balcony of this apartment has enough room to accommodate a folding table and a couple of folding chairs. The family can soak in the sun’s warmth during winter, and watch the rain fall during the monsoon. A ceiling lamp brightens the spot during evenings. We also love the small potted plants which show the family’s love for nature.
Grey, patterned wallpaper complements the white of the marble and sanitary ware in the bathroom. Wooden flooring and a quaint hanging light lend a relaxed touch. There is a decent amount of space reserved on the sink countertop, for arranging toiletries.
As our tour ends, we hope that this modern and lovely apartment has been able to inspire you. You can incorporate different aspects of this flat in your own project, or ransack your brains for more creative ideas. Here is another ideabook that you might enjoy going through – A modern apartment with an elegant style.