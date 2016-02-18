A house filled with royalty and luxury

Designed by Argentina-based architects Lebel, this house is a gorgeous and brilliant remodeling of of a single family house. The metamorphosis from a simple and rustic house to an ultra-modern and celebrity-like house, this architectural beauty is aesthetically pleasing and finds a place in the book of architectural wonders. Transformed into a modern masterpiece, the architects recreated a quaint house into a opulent structure. Using a combination of materials to recreate the space, the house underwent the best makeover. Let's begin today's tour with this marvel of a house.
Absolutely breathtaking to look at, the house incorporates various materials and styles to flaunt its own distinct style. The beautiful use of glass, wood, and concrete is what makes this house so visually appealing. A stunning exposed stone facade frames the entrance of the home that faces the sweeping driveway hugged with trees, displaced planters, and a green landscape. The geometric structure of the house stands out with the contrasting design patterns used on the exterior.
The ground floor of this beautiful house features a modern style living room with contrasting decor additions for a unique style. The neutral colours of the dining room are illuminated with the red panel that frames the TV area and the red chair. Pearl white furniture, a grey soft rug, and decorative pieces give this room a stylish look. To further enhance the beauty of this home, the designers have incorporated the beginning of the outdoor pool as an extension of the living room. Browse through these living room designs for more ideas.
Challenging the rules of architecture, the designers at Lebel changed the style of the house by extending the outdoor pool inside the living room. Facing a dining area and the expansive backyard, this space of the house is designed with pillars for a more luxurious feel. A modern beauty, the focal point of this room is the L-shaped pool, giving it an edgy and chic look.
The bedroom is designed with a simple yet elegant style, but stands out with the gorgeous headboard place on the wall. Wide windows face the bedroom to bring in natural light and illuminate the interiors of the room. The designers have added a king-size bed with two side tables for convenience and style. The wooden floors of the bedroom blend beautifully with the neutral walls of the bedroom.
The simple theme follows into the interiors of the kitchen area but with a touch of sophistication. With lighter wooden flooring and neutral walls, the kitchen area is sleek and modern. A kitchen island with chairs grace the center of the space for those quick family breakfasts or to enjoy a glass of wine with the friends.
Designed as a piece of paradise, this home tour ends with the stunning backyard of this house, a complete surprise. The house opens up with a terrace area, fashioned with a vibrant orange tone. Perfect for relaxation, this area is designed with deck chairs to enjoy a good sunny day. A red shower panel is placed near the pool area for a quick shower and an awning is placed over the patio for shade. This is an ideal space for family parties or gatherings with friends. If you liked this modern masterpiece of a house, you'll love this villa!