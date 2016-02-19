A Mediterranean home with contemporary flair

There's a popular phrase that says 'Home is where the heart is.' Today's tour beings with a home so beautiful and special, it feels just like home. Residência D+SC, based in Salvador, Brazil, is the brainchild of the designers at WB Arqutietos Associados. Incorporating two contrasting styles to create something unique, this home is breathtaking with its oddly beautiful combination. Extravagant and homely, the home is reminiscent of the beach houses in Greece as well as the luxurious homes in Hollywood. Let's begin this tour, shall we?
The entrance to this home is just spectacular. With a symmetrical yard and exterior, the house sports clean lines with a touch of modern architecture. The green landscape with planters and bushes give a natural element to the entrance of this house. The house also features parking space for two cars.
The backyard of this gorgeous house is designed with a Mediterranean theme. The white exterior of the house blends gorgeously with the blue tiled pool and wooden deck.With a brick oven and patterned wall gracing the corner of the backyard, the backyard of this house is great for picnics or barbecue parties with family and friends. A picnic bench with two chairs provides more seating space to relax.
The other side of the backyard is designed with a classic contemporary style by incorporating wooden elements and tones of brown and beige. The space features a coffee table with four arm chairs that's highlighted with a gorgeous chandelier resting above for illumination. The wooden ceiling and panels blend beautifully with the white walls and the foliage of the back yard.
The living room of this beautiful house is designed with a high ceiling for a more luxurious look. With tones of brown, beige, and white dominating the interiors, the living room is designed with a classic contemporary style. Featuring two living spaces, one side of the living room is adorned with striped upholstered furniture while the other side sports solid colored upholstered furniture.
The designers used a unique approach and combined the living rooms with a dining room for a different style and look. The dining table with chairs are highlighted with a stunning 3-piece chandelier for added style. Glass and wood paneled stairs lead to the first floor of the house. The stairs are adorned with floor lights for illumination and style.
A fairly simple hallway leads to the bedrooms of the house. With glass and wood panels gracing the side of the hallway, the hallway is elegant in its style. It also features wall art on each wall to enhance the interior of the space. The white walls and tiled flooring is further enhanced with the gorgeous ceiling lights.