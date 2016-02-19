A Mediterranean home with contemporary flair

There's a popular phrase that says 'Home is where the heart is.' Today's tour beings with a home so beautiful and special, it feels just like home. Residência D+SC, based in Salvador, Brazil, is the brainchild of the designers at WB Arqutietos Associados. Incorporating two contrasting styles to create something unique, this home is breathtaking with its oddly beautiful combination. Extravagant and homely, the home is reminiscent of the beach houses in Greece as well as the luxurious homes in Hollywood. Let's begin this tour, shall we?