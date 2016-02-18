The luxurious home full of surprise

Today, the tour begins in Moreno, Argentina in a beautiful and luxurious home fashioned by the designers at Estudio PM. Casa A, the brain child of Estudio PM, is nothing short of luxury. Like a home to the stars of Hollywood, this home defines modern architecture with its clean lines, contemporary interiors, and stunning decor additions. The exterior of the house is designed with arches and wide windows. Facing a wide yard with foliage, the house revels style and exuberance.

Let's have a look at this luxurious home, shall we?