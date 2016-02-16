A modern apartment with an elegant style

Let's start this tour with this stunning apartment designed by Padarrpan Architects in Surat that exudes style and elegance. Using subtle tones to bring out the architecture of the house, the designer has opted for a similar theme for all the rooms of the apartment. With sudden bursts of colour and unique decor additions, the apartment is the perfect home for people with homes in the urban city. The aesthetics of this house are visually pleasing and the interiors of the apartment resonate with elegance. Let's begin the tour now.
A stunning light wooden dining table is placed behind the exposed stone wall, enhancing the decor of the space. The dining table is designed in contrasting colours, with wooden chairs and a pearl white dining table. For more ideas for your dining room, browse through these incredible styles.
A cosy space with a wide window on one side, the living room is designed with a modern style. With subtle tones of grey and beige enhancing the space, the living room features stone-colored furniture to blend gorgeously with the decor. An exposed stone wall in the center of the living room adorns a flat screen TV, making this an ideal space to relax with the family.
The living room beautifully flows into the an open space that features a gorgeous printed art on the wall. This art really brings the room together, giving the space a distinct style. This space leads to the kitchen on the opposite side of the house.
This compact home features a kitchen space that joins the living room and dining area together at a corner. With tiled panels across the wall and gorgeous ceiling lights, the kitchen space is highlighted in tones of white, grey, and beige.
Designed in tones of beige, brown, and gold, the bedroom is enhanced with striking colors for a rustic style. The wooden floors blend gorgeously with the patterned walls and the exposed stone panel near the window. The designer has adorned the bedroom with an upholstered bed with motif bedspreads for added style.
This tour ends with the beautiful bathroom of this house. Following the same color theme, the bathroom also features a tiled corner. With wooden, glass, and marble elements gracing the space, the bathroom has a unique decor. A distinct washbasin adds a twist to the decor of the bathroom.
For more ideas, check out this luxurious apartment.