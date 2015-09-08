Vibrant home decorating ideas

Designing and decorating your home can be a tedious as well as exciting process. It is stressful and enjoyable at the same time as it reflects the individual taste and eclectic style. Your home is that haven where you spend the most amount of your time in. You live, breathe, unwind, relax, laugh, entertain, and indulge in so much more in your home. So, it is essential for it to exude a warm and welcoming ambience. This beautiful and vibrant home designed by The Orange Lane. Situated in the quaint city of Pune, this house spells eclectic brilliance.