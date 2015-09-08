Vibrant home decorating ideas

Designing and decorating your home can be a tedious as well as exciting process. It is stressful and enjoyable at the same time as it reflects the individual taste and eclectic style. Your home is that haven where you spend the most amount of your time in. You live, breathe, unwind, relax, laugh, entertain, and indulge in so much more in your home. So, it is essential for it to exude a warm and welcoming ambience. This beautiful and vibrant home designed by The Orange Lane. Situated in the quaint city of Pune, this house spells eclectic brilliance.
This lounging area sports a bright Indian look. The use of bright, patchwork upholstery adds character and colour into the space. The walls are kept bare throughout the stretch. It features a large book shelf at the back with an armchair at the side for a relaxed reading experience. The Moroccan inspired ceiling lampshades throw a warm radiance in the space during the evenings.
This room screams everything regal. The diwan features plush upholstery that catches attention. The plush and royal purple colour of the bedding is set off with colourful throw cushions. The bright pop of pink goes well with the diwan setting. It gets a complete look with the light coloured wooden door, making it an ideal place to relax and unwind in. Take a look at this ideabook for more designs on Diwans.
The dining area of this house features a rectangular table and a set of six plush chairs. The vibrant hues of royal purple and bright pink are continued here as well. This room gets a quirky and distinct appeal with the large painting on the wall that blends well with the setting.
The spacious entertainment room exudes a serene and tranquil appeal. The bare walls, white curtains, and light-hued wooden TV unit spell understated style. The only pop of colour and vibrancy in the room comes from the L-shaped sofa set with chair. The gorgeous blue colour brings a fresh appearance to the room.
The bathroom sports a rustic and cottage style look with the authentic markings of the wood retained for added allure. This entire space is done up with wood with the only bursts of colour in the chest of drawers. A flower vase brings a fresh and airy look to the bathroom.
Even the outdoor space of this house is brightened up with a bright blue colour that is at once soothing and attractive. The texture of the wall paint only adds to its glorious complexity, easily making it the hang-out spot of the house.
The outdoor area features a beautiful idol of a reclining Buddha set against a stone cladded wall. The tiny cut-outs on the wall allows you to place some candles or diyas in the evenings to bring an enhanced warm and calm look to the space.