Make your home beautiful using wood!

The majesty of the forest lies within its inhabitants: trees. Just like a city that has people of all walks of life, of all ages living in it; a forest contains trees of various ages and species. The main aspect that both a city and a forest share is that they have inhabitants that work together for the success of their living space, the reason for that is for each and everyone of them to thrive.
Using wood in a home dates back to prehistoric times. The reasons for that are that wood is strong, flexible, it shelters, it makes the foundations of a house, it heats and it also decorates. The virtues of wood are limitless and its benefits never cease to be employed. There are many ways to decorate a home with wood and to bring in an influence of Nature to change the atmosphere. Whether wood is treated or kept as is in its raw form, this material adds beauty and elegance to the room it is in. The following inspirations can assist anyone wishing to introduce the wood element into their humble abode.
Since trees come in all shapes, sizes and shades, there is a lot to choose from when wanting to decorate with wood. The image shown here is a wonderful example of how the various tones of wood colours can be used to their best. The wall that acts as a room separator has been adorned with wooden decorative pieces that, once assembled together, create hexagonal shapes. There is a layered effect that gives texture to the wall and the room. It is accentuated by the different intensities of the shades of the wood utilised on the wall. After having a series of wooden pieces cut in the same shape, any kind of imagery can be created on the wall.
This method could also be reused by being constructed within a frame and hung on the wall. It can also be laid down on the floor for a funky look. This kind of decorative element has a country and modern style to it which can fit in any home. Instead of shopping around for a painting, using wood on the wall to create shapes and images to one's liking will greatly improve the overall look of a room.
Even in its rawest of forms, wood is a splendid decorative and useful material to have in a home. The current image is a clever and very elegant way to use the raw aspects of wood in one of its most beautiful form. A slice of a tree trunk has been taken to create this lovely coffee table. After the cutting, the polishing and the varnishing, a few metal feet have been placed under the tree trunk slat to produce this stunning coffee table. There is something quite charming about the raw image of this tree slats. It is also a great reminder of Nature and the greenery it offers. The raw beauty of this coffee table could also be hung on a wall, without the feet of course. It can be constructed as a chair or a dining room table as well. Whatever purpose it serves, having a piece of a trunk of a tree such as this one will bring a breath of fresh air to the decor and be an ode the the wonder of Nature. This design has been made possible by Odywood
For a kid's room, using the wood material can be a good solution for the floors and walls since it is not a hard as ceramic tiles or concrete. Wood will not be too cold during the winter months and it won't retain heat during the summer. Furthermore, wood doesn't have to be used only for the walls and floor, it can also act as a playground. The image shown here is a perfect example of how a tree can be a wonderful addition to a kid's playroom and bedroom. The one shown here is the ideal monkey bar and climbing object that can serve for hours and hours of fun for the little ones. A tree stalk has been dried, treated and polished to the serve the most fun purpose that could ever exist. A child can easily climb up and safely sit upon one of the branches. If the children using this kind of tree are of a younger age, then placing mattresses or cushioning at the feet of the tree will absorb any fall or accident and make the climbing tree safer.
To imagine oneself in a forest is one thing, but to actually be surrounded by one is another. A stylish way to decorate the walls of a home is by using wood. However, a breathtaking way to decorate with wood, is to use several slats tree trunks and place them on the wall as shown in the current image. Since it wouldn't be very eco-friendly to use healthy trees, the recommended option is to harvest dead stalks or inquire in a wood recycling factory if any tree trunk pieces are available to use. One must make sure that the wood has been well dried and treated to avoid bringing in insects that might still be in the tree. The great advantage of decorating this way is that by using various types of trees with different shapes and colour tones, it will create a beautiful effect for the atmosphere of the room it is in. This type of wall decoration can be used in a sauna room as shown here but also in any other room of the home like the bedroom or the library.
Another stunning example of how woodman be used in its rawest form, is shown in the image presented here. The designers of these mirrors have used the uneven shape of tree trunks to their best advantage. Naturally the wood has been treated, polished and varnished to accentuate the rings and the progressive change of shade of brown of the tree trunks. This idea brings the mirrors and the trees to a new life and together, they create two astounding decorative pieces. Not only will they hang proudly on the wall to serve as a mirrors, but they will also add a decorative edge to the room they are in. Even just one piece will be enough to invite a Nature element to the room. This kind of mirror can be placed in a bathroom, a bedroom or the entrance hallway for a quick peak at one's attire before going out. This type of mirror will strike up many conversations and will be the envy of the entire neighbourhood because a mirror such as this one is quite majestic.
A dried tree stalk can be used in a kid's room, as mentioned earlier, for the little loved ones to play with, but it can also serve as a room divider. In this picture, the designers have chosen many tree stalks to be placed side by side to form a separation between the bathroom and the bedroom. There is a delightful appeal to this kind of room separator because it is not a wall that will completely close off the room. The tree stalks create a separation between the rooms but it does not isolate them. Natural sunlight will still roam freely throughout the room.
The Nature element is most certainly present with this kind of installation since it will make writing at the desk and taking a bath, an experience that will be felt as though it were right in the middle of a forest. This is a very ingenious way to create a division between two important rooms of a home without creating a hard separation.