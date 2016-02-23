Change the atmosphere at home without a big effort

With the multitude of wallpaper designs offered nowadays, sometimes choosing one can be a tedious task. There is a way to have a beautiful wallpaper on the wall without sorting through so many patterns and designs, and that is to place one big image on the wall. As shown in the current image, a grand and lively tree full of colours decorates the wall of this dining room. The image is quite striking and it solves any problem one might have with not knowing what decorative pieces to add to the room. Since it is very big, nothing else has to be added to create an inviting atmosphere for the room. However if preferred, since the wallpaper image is so colourful, other decorative objects can be added to the room that will match the colours already contained in the ones of the wallpaper. Obviously, if one decides upon something else than a colourful tree, then anything is possible as well, a city landscape at night could or the image of a a chain of mountains also be placed on the wall. Anything can be put on a wall with wallpaper, all that is needed is to chose an image that resonates with a person's life and personality.