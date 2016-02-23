Change the atmosphere at home without a big effort

After a certain period of time of living in the same decor at home, it might be needed to spruce things up. When wanting a change to create a more inviting atmosphere, certain steps can be undertaken to transform a room. Whether the change desired needs to follow a budget or not, there are many ways to add a few elements to improve the overall look of the home. Sometimes, all that is needed is colour or a new piece of furniture. Other ways to make this happen would be by changing the colour of a furniture piece or a wall. Different methods can also improve the overall atmosphere of a room by implementing a single stylish object. The reason for easy changes for the home decor is that it will give a new life to the room and offer a comfortable setting for those who live in it. Also, reinventing a home or just one room can offer a new reason to invite guest over for a great time to be had. The following ideas will help anyone seeking to change the look of one or more rooms.
The image shown here is a great idea for those seeking to change the look of their living room or dining room with only one simple step. It is to hang a grand piece of artwork that will radiate through the whole room. In this image the artwork on the left wall is a huge piece with natural patterns. That painting can be a reproduction of a favourite painter in a size of one's preference, but it could also be a painting of the family members which is even more precious than any famous artwork. Also, the surrounding walls don't necessarily need to be painted in accordance to the colours contained in the painting because the art piece will be the centre of attention in the room where it is placed.
Small lights can do wonders in a room such as the one shown here. The current image is of a living room where dangling white lights hang from a pipe. This kind of cheery addition to the dining room gives a feeling of intimacy, romance and charm. The soft hue of the lights will be perfectly harmonised with the lights of candles if one choses to light some on the table. The end result will be of a delightful diner to have with guests and loved ones. This kind of decoration is very easy to install and not very costly which is something everyone can enjoy. Another idea for lights such as these, would be to hang them in the living room in the same vertical way or horizontally depending on the setting of the furniture in the room. To set a romantic tone in a bedroom, the same inspiration can be implemented, by installing the lights around the head of the bed or to the ceiling which will shed a lovely light in the bedroom. The lights could be brought into a bathroom for a nice and relaxing bath after a hard day's work.
When space is restricted and no new furniture pieces can be added to the room, a brilliant solution is available for all to use. Instead of bringing a bulky bookshelf into a room, there is a way to store and organise one's book collection without taking up too much space as shown in the image here. The ingenious creation is to hang books on a wire that is attached to a wooden slat on the wall. This is a very creative space saver that permits anyone to see which books are at one's disposal. The added benefit is that after the reading time is over, the book can be hung back which will avoid creating a mess and make a more efficiently organised room. Since very little space is used, other pieces of furniture can be placed underneath it such as a chair for reading said books. This is also a wonderful way to decorate the used space of the walls because book covers are usually quite colourful . This different kind of bookshelf offers an easy access to one's favourite books and it is a unique and stylish way to store books. This design has been made possible by Anchorvisdesign.
With the multitude of wallpaper designs offered nowadays, sometimes choosing one can be a tedious task. There is a way to have a beautiful wallpaper on the wall without sorting through so many patterns and designs, and that is to place one big image on the wall. As shown in the current image, a grand and lively tree full of colours decorates the wall of this dining room. The image is quite striking and it solves any problem one might have with not knowing what decorative pieces to add to the room. Since it is very big, nothing else has to be added to create an inviting atmosphere for the room. However if preferred, since the wallpaper image is so colourful, other decorative objects can be added to the room that will match the colours already contained in the ones of the wallpaper. Obviously, if one decides upon something else than a colourful tree, then anything is possible as well, a city landscape at night could or the image of a a chain of mountains also be placed on the wall. Anything can be put on a wall with wallpaper, all that is needed is to chose an image that resonates with a person's life and personality.
It is sometimes necessary to spruces things up in a room where black, white, beige or grey are the most used tints in the room. If a person wishes to make a little change without having to completely redecorate, repaint or change the furniture, then adding one piece full of life will break the colourless pattern of the room. The image shown here is of a living room with standard colour tones such as the charcoal grey wall, the light wooden floor, the white walls and ceiling. The magic of this room lies with the energetic carpet in the middle of the floor. With only one object, the entire atmosphere of the room is changed because it brings in a splash of beautiful colours and joyous images. this kind of inspiration can work in each and every room of the home because the attention is immediately driven to the object that is the most colourful in the room. A colourful carpet similar to this one can fit perfectly in a bedroom, a bathroom, a hallway or a dining room. When a placing a dynamic carpet in the middle of the room such as the one shown here, it will transform the overall look of the room: from standard and platonic to merry and animated.
As mentioned earlier, hanging a beautiful piece of art on the wall can do wonders in changing the atmosphere of the room. The same idea applies when hanging a stylish mirror or several of them in the home. When a mirror is placed on a wall, it will instantly create an illusion of more space and it will make the room appear bigger. For those who have small apartments, hanging one or more mirrors will greatly enhance the appeal and size of the home. Also, shopping around for the perfect decorative mirror is worth the time and effort because in the end, it will decorate the walls and bring a touch of glamour to the room it is in. A wide variety of mirror types are offered everywhere that can be harmonised with the existing decoration of the room when it will be hung. The image shown here is of stunning mirrors that are framed in recycled wood slats. This eco-friendly solution is quite colourful and stylish which can instantly transform any room this kind of mirror is in. In the case where a person is on a tight budget, to give life to a mirror that is already in the home, why not paint the frame in another shade?