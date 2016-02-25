Add Nature to your urban home

The earth is made of stone and ground. Having a representation of this aspect of Nature is a marvellous way to pay tribute to it. Stones are grounding and stable which is an ideal for setting a calming and peaceful atmosphere at home. Whether a majestic stone wall stands proudly in the living room or the bedroom, its incidence on the overall charm of the room will be noticeable. There is a stoic grandness to the serene beauty of stones; no matter what the colour or the size of the stones, they are the reminder that foundations must be built on something solid. Stones are a reminder of the ground each and every human being walks on. In this image, the stone on the wall is clear tribute to the rocks that pave the bottom of a river. This is the perfect setting for a bathroom where water is the focal point of all activities performed in this room. A stone wall is also stunning look that will never go out of style for any room of the home. There is another nice reminder of water with the long fluffy ocean blue carpet lying on the floor.