The best materials for entry doors

Open Sesame! And there it goes, the door opens into the world and life of the inhabitants of a home. An entry door is a reflection of the home it guards and the life it shelters. Since it is the most important door of a home, certain requirements are necessary. For instance, the durability, the security and the insulation are factors that should be major influences when the time comes to decide upon a door for the entrance. Since doors aren't cheap, they must be built in a material or a mix of materials that the door will last for a long period of time. Also, the door must be secure enough to ensure that burglars stay out of the home and have a hard time trying to break in. Another important factor is to make sure the door has good insulation which means that it will be able to retain heat during the cold seasons and keep the cool air in during the warmers months of the year. Not only is the overall look of the door important, but the functional requirements it fills are also of great significance. The following article will shed some light on the types of materials and looks that are best suited for an entry door.
The most utilised material is certainly wood since it is present everywhere around the world as well as being of many types, various shades, sturdy, adaptable and bendable. Wood has the advantage of offering the possibility of being carved to any preferred design and style. In that same frame of mind, one can have the family coat of arms carved on the door or an animal, an image representative of the family living there. There also exists more classic styles of doors that have ornaments carved in. However, a door made of wood without any ornamentations like in this home can also have an appeal that can be perceived as modern, straightforward and beautifully unhindered. It will also have the added benefit of never going out of style since wood will always be used to build doors. Certain types of wood should be preferred such as oak since it is quite durable and sturdy which will provide adequate longevity, insulation and security.
Another type of material that is used for entry doors is polyvinyl chloride. This material is commonly abbreviated as PVC which is the third-most widely produced synthetic plastic polymer, the first two being polyethylene and polypropylene. PVC will either come in a rigid or a flexible form. Obviously, a rigid PVC material is used for the entry door because a front door needs to stay in place and guard the home from the outside elements. PVC is also widely used for building pipes and windows since its advantages are that it is light, it retains heat or cool air inside depending what is needed and it will resist high temperatures without incurring any damages to its structure. Simply put, a PVC door is a material that will have a great longevity and it can only be melted at temperatures of 160 °C or more which is perfect for countries where the summers are sweltering hot. This type of material for a door is usually among the ones that are of the lowest cost.
Tried, tested and true is the material that has been widely used for just about anything and for a very long time: iron. The name itself conjures thoughts of strength and robustness. The inert quality of iron is that is stands the test of time for a very long period and it will shelter marvellously well whatever or whomever it protects. Iron has been used for boat shells, manufacturing equipment and anything that requires heavy duty resistance like a digger or a truck. This will be the best benefit for a entry door: nothing can get through it, absolutely nothing! It is the most resistant material that can be used for a door. If desired one can select a type of iron that is already of a rusty colour such as the one shown in the picture here. The stunning sultry rust colour of this door gives it a lot of character. The added bonus of the appeal of this door is that there is a layering effect that give the door depth and a 3D effect because of the overlapping plates of the design of this entry door. This design has been made possible by Architekt Zoran Bodrozic.
With advancements in today's technologies, there are ways to mix materials for entry doors. There can be a blend of tinted glass with wood or PVC as well as glass and metal. To sum it all up, almost any kind of strong materials of any amount can used and put together to create the style of door needed. It could also suit a design style such as a Japanese, 70s, country, modern or industrial to fit to one's preferences. The door shown in the current image is of a stunning set of slats of warm tinted wood in a metal frame that hold it all together. The simplicity of this door is quite charming and it gives off an impression of being very sturdy. The modern appeal of this door will resist the attempts of a thief trying to get inside. This type of door will also keep the ups and downs of Nature and its varying temperatures outside. Depending on the types of materials used, many different amounts of prices can be offered for mixed materials doors.
When light is needed in the home, having a glass door is the perfect remedy to alleviate darkness in the house. The advantages of a door made of glass are that it will let the sunlight stream inside and throughout the entrance hallway. Another advantage is that it will provide an immediate reflection of the weather outside without having to even open the door. Some glass doors are double-sheeted which provide good insulting benefits. Also, glass doors have a special coating that will improve their resistance which means that they will not be easily broken and will withstand the outside elements. If the sun is shining all too brightly outside, then a plissé or venetian covering that can be easily inserted either between the glass sheets or on the door itself. This will permit to pull the door covering or the blind down to stop the sun from heating up the inside temperature during the summer months which can save a lot of money on the energy bill that an AC takes.
Aluminium is a metal that has been a part of our daily lives for quite some time now. It is a metal that is highly resistant, light and durable. Also, it does not conduct heat which means that unlike other types of metals it will not retain heat. For example, when baking a cake with a aluminium baking tray it will not be extremely hot when taking out of the oven after a long baking time. This means that during hot summers days, the door will stay as cool as a breeze which is perfect to not let the heat of outside come in. This kind of material can be folded to any shape or form and offer outstanding protection against the outside elements. Aluminium doors are also not the most expensive to buy which gives this kind of door another added bonus. Aluminium doors are easy to install and can be designed to any preference or any style. A door made of this kind of material can also contain a glass part like the one shown in the current image to let some sunlight in or simply to give it a stylish look.