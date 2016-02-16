Make your washing machine last forever

When we think of clean clothes, we often think of the magical smell of freshly flowers on a spring day. We don’t often think about the stale smell of must, mildew and mould. Although this can be what clothes can smell like when they are newly washed in certain machines. This can be avoided. First you have to know what is causing this smell. Washing machines can often leave a soapy residue, this can combine with debris and dirt from clothes to create an environment that mould just loves. This is what is causing the awful smell. To get rid of this smell it is a good idea to regularly clean your washing machine. One simple way is to mix a quarter of a cup of baking soda with water and put it in the dispensing drawer, then put two cups of white vinegar into the washing machine direct, then run a normal cycle. This will break up any residue on the machine and kill any mould that has already started to appear.

Purchasing a washing machine can be a big investment in your life. If you are looking for it to last for a reasonable amount of time, it might be worth spending a bit of money. Although this does not always guarantee the washing machine will have a long life. The best way to extend the life of your washing machine is with good maintenance; ensure you keep it clean, clean the dispensing drawer, use the correct detergent, clear out the filters, check the hoses and ensure that you rinse the machine on a regular basis. If you maintain your washing machine properly you can extend the life of your washing machine considerably.