Make your washing machine last forever

Buying a new washing machine can be quite an investment these days. If you want a quality machine, this can often mean spending quite a bit of money. When dealing with such an investment, you want to know that your washing machine will withstand the test of time. Unfortunately many appliances do not last as long as you expect them to. Experts say that the average lifespan of a washing machine is 3.5 years. This has less to do with the brand and type of washing machine purchased, and more to do with how the washing machine is used. Many people are unaware that by maintaining their washing machine properly they can substantially increase the lifespan of their washing machine. There are some simple ways to ensure that your washing machine is properly maintained. These are simple things that you may be already doing. homify has taken a look at washing machine maintenance and has come up with the best ways to increase your washing machines durability.
The dispenser drawer on a washing machine is where you put the washing detergent. Many washing detergents can leave a residue after the washing cycle has ended. Over time this residue may accumulate to create a sludge in the dispenser drawer. This residue can not only attract dirt and dust, but can be a place that mildew and mould can grow. To avoid this, the dispenser drawer should be cleaned regularly. This can be done by simply running a stream of water through the dispenser drawer. When there is significantly more detergent residue, it may be necessary to take out the drawer completely and give it a good scrub. By doing this, it will ensure that your washing machine keeps your clothes clean and fresh. This room was designed by Hartley Quinn Wilson Limited.
The porthole, or front loading washing machine is a relatively modern development in washing machine technology. They have significant advantages over a top loading washing machine. They use less water and require less detergent than a traditional top loading washing machine. They also use less energy, as the power of gravity helps to wash your clothes. Although some people have found that these machines tend to allow the growth of mould and mildew faster than more traditional machines. This can be due to the reduced water and detergent required. There are however, ways to reduce the growth of mould and mildew in your porthole machine; always use detergent specifically manufactured for porthole machines, this will leave less residue in the machine, consider not using fabric softener, this too will reduce the residue in the machine and hoses thus reducing the possibility of mould or mildew forming. This machines is by Miele.
Door seals are one of the most important parts of a porthole washing machine. Without them your house would become a lake. For this reason it is important that they are properly maintained. Like many other parts of a washing machine, they can be prone to mould and mildew growth. Mould and mildew tend to be attracted to areas on a machine where the detergent and moisture accumulate. If a washing machine is used with excess detergent, this detergent can sometimes accumulate in areas such as the hoses and the areas around the door seals. To ensure the longevity of your washing machine ensure that any excess detergent residue is removed. After every use, give the door seal a rinse with clean water. Consider also leaving the machine door open to allow air flow in the machine, and thus reducing mould growth.
The filter in a washing machine has a very important job to do. It catches all the lint from clothes as well as paper, coins and tissues that are left in pockets that would otherwise block a water pipe in the machine. Over time this filter can become very full. If these are not emptied, your machine will not drain properly. When this happens your nice clean clothes will be forced to sit in the dirty water. An even worse scenario is when the machine at the end of a cycle, thinks it is still full of water and will not allow you to open the door. Cleaning the filter of a washing machine is a very simple process. The filter is usually located through a small door at the bottom of the machine. Simply remove the cover and take out the filter. This will need to be cleaned completely before returning.
The hoses on a washing machine are located at the back of the machine, out of sight, and all too often, out of mind. These hoses perform one of the most important tasks in the clothes washing process. They ensure that clean water goes into the machine, and that the dirty water is removed from the machine. As we do not often see these hoses, they can be neglected. It is only when they break or block that we pay any attention to them. Although we can extend the life of our machines significantly if we maintain these hoses. Every few months take a look at your hoses, inspecting them for any cracks, blisters or defects. If you find any of these, it may be a good idea to have them replaced. The hoses that are included with the machine will eventually need replacing. These should ideally be replaced every five years.
When we think of clean clothes, we often think of the magical smell of freshly flowers on a spring day. We don’t often think about the stale smell of must, mildew and mould. Although this can be what clothes can smell like when they are newly washed in certain machines. This can be avoided. First you have to know what is causing this smell. Washing machines can often leave a soapy residue, this can combine with debris and dirt from clothes to create an environment that mould just loves. This is what is causing the awful smell. To get rid of this smell it is a good idea to regularly clean your washing machine. One simple way is to mix a quarter of a cup of baking soda with water and put it in the dispensing drawer, then put two cups of white vinegar into the washing machine direct, then run a normal cycle. This will break up any residue on the machine and kill any mould that has already started to appear.
Purchasing a washing machine can be a big investment in your life. If you are looking for it to last for a reasonable amount of time, it might be worth spending a bit of money. Although this does not always guarantee the washing machine will have a long life. The best way to extend the life of your washing machine is with good maintenance; ensure you keep it clean, clean the dispensing drawer, use the correct detergent, clear out the filters, check the hoses and ensure that you rinse the machine on a regular basis. If you maintain your washing machine properly you can extend the life of your washing machine considerably.