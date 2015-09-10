North India inspired decor for the home

The very cool television panel can be decorated with minimal accessories and classy style. The television can be easily wall mounted which uses less space and looks great on the wall. The further usage of this wall for mounting an air conditioner is again a very efficient use of the space. A small drawer and a shelf to keep the television accessories and other gadgets leave ample free space and look perfectly placed. The best part of this wall is the side design on both sides of the television. It is a simple wall turned into something very stylish with this cut work design. The panels are lit from inside to allow a very dim yet very elegant light fall into the room.

