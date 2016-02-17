We can do all this with cardboard paper logs

Finally, cardboard paper log roofing can help to keep your home cooler and also cut out sunlight, but before you attempt to do this definitely take advice from an architect or engineer. Also it is better to use cardboard paper logs as tiles or beams on a wooden or metal roof frame. You can't have the roof fall down on your head, so be very careful with this idea. Also cardboard paper logs can also be used as beams for purely increasing the aesthetic beauty of a boring old cement ceiling. If you are looking for ways to make you home more interesting check out these 6 ideas to upgrade your interiors.