We can do all this with cardboard paper logs

Everybody loves how things come nicely wrapped and packed, from electronics to furniture, clothes to books, shoes to kitchen tools. But the average household throws out kilos of cardboard paper and plastic every year which is not reused and leads to so much waste. But unlike plastic, cardboard can be recycled in a paper log maker and reused as cardboard paper logs and in ways you may not even imagine possible. Here are 6 surprising ways you can use cardboard paper logs in your home.
For those who really have a talent in arts and craft, you can try and make full fledged furniture out of cardboard paper logs. From a desk and stool, to a plant holder, or even a row of open boxes stacked together as shelves like the one's here designed by CARDBOARD FURNITURE AND PROJECTS in Madrid, Spain. If you are daring enough you can even attempt to make a cardboard paper log bed or sofa with a metal frame inside it for added support.
The simplest way to use cardboard logs and one which has the least chance of coming apart is to create a storage box out of it. You can use a simple box like this one as a laundry bag, book box, or to store clothes, or to even put away your child's scattered toys. Amateurs can start by trying to make a cardboard paper log box like this one, and if you don't store anything too fragile in it even if it comes apart it won't be a big problem.
Creating shelves out of cardboard paper logs is another easy way to reuse them, but requires a little more expertise. One can criss-cross sheets made of cardboard paper logs and attach them together to create an open shelf in virtually any shape from a simple row of square shelves, to an elaborate hexagonal storage unit like this one for any room in your home. You can also make a more compact small storage unit like this one and place it next to your bed or futon.
If you succeed at creating shelves, you can try your hand at creating a wine rack like one from simple cardboard paper logs. All you need is a square or rectangular frame and a couple of diagonal pieces joined in the middle sturdily. You can leave the back empty and with a few carving tools you can even create holders on the diagonal shelves of the rack.
Those of you who are truly quirky can take inspiration from this cardboard cathedral in Christchurch designed by SHIGERU BAN ARCHITECTS from Tokyo, and try and create a partition or wall made of cardboard paper logs in your home. Word of caution, don't create a wall like this without some sound advice from an architect. However, you can attempt to create a smaller partition between two areas with either cardboard paper log rods like these or even flattened sheets of cardboard paper logs.
Finally, cardboard paper log roofing can help to keep your home cooler and also cut out sunlight, but before you attempt to do this definitely take advice from an architect or engineer. Also it is better to use cardboard paper logs as tiles or beams on a wooden or metal roof frame. You can't have the roof fall down on your head, so be very careful with this idea. Also cardboard paper logs can also be used as beams for purely increasing the aesthetic beauty of a boring old cement ceiling. If you are looking for ways to make you home more interesting check out these 6 ideas to upgrade your interiors.