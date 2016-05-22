An Eco-friendly House Filled with Aesthetic Pleasure

It is not always easy to come by a house which caters to every need and mood of its inhabitants. But this modern beauty in Salazar created by CamiloPulido Aquitectos, architects from Colombia, catches an observer’s eye with its easy elegance and freshness. The town of Salazar is rich in both history and culture, and is home to many myths and legends. Besides colonial houses, you will find modern influences in the buildings being constructed recently.

This house too, exhibits the essence of modernity over an impressive area of 420 square metres. It provides effortless functionality, structural splendour and love for open spaces. So living areas are spacious and integrate with each other gracefully. The abundant incorporation of greenery all around the house makes it seem like a tranquil oasis. And the breathtaking swimming pool in the backyard is nothing short of an asset for this property. So let’s take a tour to find out more!