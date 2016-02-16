6 Ideas to Integrate Antiques with Contemporary Furniture

An heirloom bench looks really odd in a modern home. The simplest way to use it is to move it to outdoors to a garden, patio or even balcony. But it can still end up looking like it belongs to a different time if left in its faded rustic beauty. The best way to give it a contemporary touch is to re-paint it in a bright shade. Also change the seating area from upholstery to wood or metal, so that it becomes more durable in the sun and rain. If you happen to have a little courtyard where this heirloom bench will fit right in, here's how you can make the most of it.