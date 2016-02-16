A Double family home full of surprise

Not very often do you find two homes in one courtyard. But this dual house by Vipul Patel Architects in Ahmedabad houses two homes within the same compound and weaves them together with design and decor. Like the vibrant city that they are in, the homes have a bright uniformity both outside and inside. Ideal for a big joint family who want to live close by, but still have their own individual space, this dual home is a modern solution for living together.
The dining area is not separated by any wall from the living area and has a big French window on one side. Thus even though it has a lower dark grey ceiling and grey tiled floor, it still has a spacious feel and feels different. A wooden six seater dining table with with a white top is a modern minimal addition to this space, as is the white and brown cabinet attached to the feature wall. The orange brick feature wall sticks to the modern minimal feel of the room, with a single painting adorning this wall which has been interesting lit up by spotlights from three sides.
There are two homes within the same compound here, and both of them have a bright orange exterior tempered with cream and grey from outside. The homes are surrounded by a huge green garden covered in carpet grass and peppered with trees everywhere. Not only does this make one feel that one is lying in the lap of nature, but the trees also keeps the homes cooler by cooling the air and they also make the air fresher by purifying it.
The exterior of this dual home reflects its modern aesthetics. The angular structure, open patios, open parking space, glass French windows and the conical shafts, all blend to create a luxurious, well ventilated and comfortable home. Each home in this dual home project is a testimony to the fact that nature and modern amenities can co-exist together with proper planning.
The living room of the first house is stunning with part of the ceiling extending up all the way to the first floor. The high ceiling creates a magnificent open space that gives a glimpse of the passageway above. The single floor height part of the ceiling has wooden beams and spotlights on it that make this space loo bright. The living cum dining area has been done up in neutral white, grey and black, with just a single orange feature wall stealing the show. White walls and ceiling, grey tiled floor and dark grey sofa's are complimented by white and black coffee table and TV console.
The living room in the second home does not have a high ceiling like the first house, but it has many French windows and an open dining area like the other home and thus still has an airy and welcoming vibe. Here too the colour palette is neutral, with grey, white and brown being the predominant colours. Grey floor, ceiling and sofas are tempered by white walls and a white laminate dining table. Metal and wood too find a strange balance here. Wood has been used for dining chairs, frames of sofa chairs, a side table and even a divider between the living and dining area. While one finds glints of metal in the coffee table and beams on the ceiling.
The other remarkable thing about the living cum dining area here is a huge painting on one wall lit with spotlights from above and a couple of futuristic spotlights above the eight seater dining table. A minimal tall lamp placed on the wooden divider provides indirect mood lighting at night, while a choice of blinds on some windows lets in filtered natural into this space during daytime.