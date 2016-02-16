A Double family home full of surprise

The living room in the second home does not have a high ceiling like the first house, but it has many French windows and an open dining area like the other home and thus still has an airy and welcoming vibe. Here too the colour palette is neutral, with grey, white and brown being the predominant colours. Grey floor, ceiling and sofas are tempered by white walls and a white laminate dining table. Metal and wood too find a strange balance here. Wood has been used for dining chairs, frames of sofa chairs, a side table and even a divider between the living and dining area. While one finds glints of metal in the coffee table and beams on the ceiling.