We're not crazy… you can spray paint your carpet!

All good-looking homes have a few things in common – they are neat, cosy, have carefully selected furniture, and home décor that blend well. Over a period of time, some of the things may just lose their sheen. Once in a while, you may want to change things around according to your emotional state. Luckily for some home ideas, you don’t have to throw away the old to get a new one. Some things can be easily moved around or repainted to get you a brand new look. Even your carpet!

Yes, you heard that right. You can paint your carpet (and even your sofa) to make it look as good as new. Tired of seeing the old design? You can now paint it just the way you want. Carpet painting also helps hide some ugly unyielding stains and spots. It will not only give a new lease of life to your carpet, but also be a great DIY project to show your creativity.

Ready to start? Here’s what you need:

Scissors, measuring tape, textile spray paint in your choice of colors (buy an extra can for each paint as you will need to double coat for effect), paint thinner, 4-5 rolls of painters’ tape, a light colored marker, paper and pencil, cover cloth, plastic sheets or newspapers and a big ruler.