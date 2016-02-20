Cladding the gable: what to consider

Gable cladding depends on the shape and size of the gable and the structural system which has been used and has been an integral part of old homes and is still used in country style homes. Cladding materials for the gable are selected on the basis of natural weather conditions of the area and a consideration for an aesthetic appeal of the home. Choice of cladding materials also has an effect on the house’s ability to conserve resources and building cost. Cladding is used to provide protection from natural elements like snow, rain and sunlight along with fire resistance. Gable cladding is generally made from materials like wood, plastic or vinyl, masonry and also composite materials which is fixed to the gable in the form of boards, sheets, or shingles and tiles.

Here is some information about gables and cladding methods suitable for them.