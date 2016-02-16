A tropical home with an Indian touch

For many people it is a dream to live in the tropics. The tropics is often considered an exotic paradise. So it's not surprising that architects and interior designers have found inspiration in the distinctive beauty of the tropics and recaptured it in their projects. Today we are going to see a remarkable example of a house that has managed to capture the essence of the tropics. The exteriors of the house include a lush tropical garden, a Balinese style gazebo and a relaxing poolside.

The home is set at the foot of the peaceful rolling hills in the quaint village of Alibaug. It has a two acre land around it, and the building itself is 9000 square feet. The interiors of the house are composed of a blend of styles such as contemporary, shabby chic, and ethnic chic, giving it a dynamic feel and an energising spirit.

Join us on this tour today to check out the beautiful creations of G House, architects based in Alibag, India. We hope you will find some new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour.