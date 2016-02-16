A tropical home with an Indian touch

For many people it is a dream to live in the tropics. The tropics is often considered an exotic paradise. So it's not surprising that architects and interior designers have found inspiration in the distinctive beauty of the tropics and recaptured it in their projects. Today we are going to see a remarkable example of a house that has managed to capture the essence of the tropics. The exteriors of the house include a lush tropical garden, a Balinese style gazebo and a relaxing poolside.
The home is set at the foot of the peaceful rolling hills in the quaint village of Alibaug. It has a two acre land around it, and the building itself is 9000 square feet. The interiors of the house are composed of a blend of styles such as contemporary, shabby chic, and ethnic chic, giving it a dynamic feel and an energising spirit.
Join us on this tour today to check out the beautiful creations of G House, architects based in Alibag, India. We hope you will find some new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour.
This contemporary living room has both modern furniture and a traditional Indian inspired divan seating. The chic lounge chairs flows with the overall contemporary look of the living room, while the divans strike a harmonious balance with its traditional Indian roots. The divans or low-seater with no back support fit into this space perfectly as they are an excellent way of making use of window space. Browse through living room designs on homify for more inspiration and ideas.
Tropical motifs and foliage adorn the walls on the exteriors of the house, while the poolside is surrounded by a lush tropical garden. The exteriors of the house also expresses its typical tropical style with the wide doors and windows, which is excellent for good ventilation in a hot and humid climate.
On the way to the house, we are greeted by a lovely Balinese style gazebo set on a stone pathway with lamps lighting the way and a tranquil little water feature at the sides. The greenery and the flowing water together with this beautiful work of art gives this outdoor space a tranquil and serene ambiance ideal for various activities such as meditating or socializing and chilling out with family and friends.
This elegant powder room is a fanciful mix of different elements, creating a classy, sophisticated look and feel that has just the right amount of casualness to make it feel homely. The accent wall in luscious royal blue is adorned with a silvery framed oval shaped mirror, creating and overall classy look fitting to the classic white ceramic sink. The relatively dark blue wall in a white room creates depth.
Adjacent to the accent wall, the white walls have a rough texture unlike the smooth finish of the accent wall. The white walls have a border of lotus flowers carved into them, adding an elegant Indian touch to the bathroom.
Who would have thought a shabby chic mustard coloured wall would pair up nicely with a classy bronze dressing table? Sometimes the best results come out of the unexpected.
A subtle Indian touch is felt in this bedroom with the bronze dressing table and the windows dressed in traditional Indian fabric. The silky material in rich maroon embellished with gold gives the room an added texture and colour.
On the first floor, we are welcomed with another lounging area, this time with a hip and trendy retro style. The retro style is evident with the pink armchairs in bold and busy patterns. This space is alive, kicking, and bursting with life, owing to its chic furniture and up-to-date design.
We have now come to the end of our tour. We hope you enjoyed this tour as much as we have.