What you should know about waterproofing your bathrooms

Designer bathrooms are gradually becoming the trend of the times. They are being designed with great care depending on the desires and needs of the users. Right from choosing wall tiles, floor tiles and the right kind of washbasins and bathtubs, much thought goes into the construction of bathrooms. When so much care is being taken, waterproofing the bathroom too should not be overlooked. When waterproofing is not taken care of, it spoils the overall design of the bathroom and the constant exposure to moisture can lead to a leaking bathroom.

There are several waterproofing methods and different options to consider when waterproofing the bathroom. The first and foremost thing to do is to consult an expert. The expert will look at the areas where moisture is rampant and also the possible areas that might get affected. He will also be able to suggest the best possible way to plug the leaks.

There are several options for waterproofing. Fixing the plumbing lines, filling up cracks in the floor and tile joints and installing the right fixtures and sanitary ware. Once the root cause of the leakage is identified, waterproofing is easy and with the wide range of waterproofing materials available in the market.