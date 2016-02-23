What you should know about waterproofing your bathrooms

Designer bathrooms are gradually becoming the trend of the times. They are being designed with great care depending on the desires and needs of the users. Right from choosing wall tiles, floor tiles and the right kind of washbasins and bathtubs, much thought goes into the construction of bathrooms. When so much care is being taken, waterproofing the bathroom too should not be overlooked. When waterproofing is not taken care of, it spoils the overall design of the bathroom and the constant exposure to moisture can lead to a leaking bathroom.
There are several waterproofing methods and different options to consider when waterproofing the bathroom. The first and foremost thing to do is to consult an expert. The expert will look at the areas where moisture is rampant and also the possible areas that might get affected. He will also be able to suggest the best possible way to plug the leaks.
There are several options for waterproofing. Fixing the plumbing lines, filling up cracks in the floor and tile joints and installing the right fixtures and sanitary ware. Once the root cause of the leakage is identified, waterproofing is easy and with the wide range of waterproofing materials available in the market.
There are several ways in which bathrooms can be waterproofed. However, first and foremost, the location of the damage-causing leak must be identified. Let’s take a look at the probable places.
- Check pipelines that open near walls and floors.
- Find all the concealed water pipes, for example, PVC pipes and pipe joints.
- The tile grouts where tiles are improperly joined
- Near the shower
- Bathroom door jambs
- Wash basin, bathtubs, etc.
Leakages largely occur due to the lack of awareness regarding the various techniques that can be adopted for waterproofing and in choosing the right products for waterproofing. Also, in case a proper slope is not provided near the drain for water to flow out freely, it will inevitably collect near the outlet points and add to the leakage. This will lead to damp walls and accumulation of algae and dirt between tile joints. Continued dampness in the bathroom can lead to the growth of fungi and is harmful to residents and people on the floor below. Repairing this will take about 15 days of work and escalate costs.
Leakages largely occur due to lack of awareness regarding the various techniques that can be adopted for waterproofing and in choosing the right products for waterproofing.
· Ensuring that a proper slope is provided near the drain for water to flow out freely is very important.
· The drain in the bathroom near the taps should be sealed at the joints using a good quality sealer.
· The tiles joints should be thin and sealed neatly. Failing to do this will lead to accumulation of algae.
· Continued dampness in the bathroom can lead to growth of fungi and is harmful to residents and people in the floor below. Repairing this will take about 15 days of work and escalate costs.
The waterproofing membrane should extend to about 150 mm from the wet area to the dry area. The joints between the fixtures and wall would be filled with sealant so that it prevents water seepage.
There should be a planned approach while waterproofing a bathroom. Waterproofing generally involves checking the plumbing lines and fixing the inlet and outlet pipes. A polymer waterproofing coating is then given. The walls should then be leveled before laying tiles on the floors and wall areas. Finally, fixtures and sanitary ware should be fixed.
A systematic approach is important while waterproofing bathrooms. The specifications for each and every section like floors, walls, plumbing lines and tiling has to be earmarked. Sufficient drop is to be allocated while placing the floor slab so that the wet area lies lower than the level of the adjacent concrete area in order to prevent water from flowing into the dry area. The dropping level should be adjusted depending on the thickness of the screed, which encases the pipes. If there are gaps, they should be filled with Polymer modified mortar reinforced with mesh. The waterproofing membrane should extend to about 150 mm from the wet area to the dry area. The joints between the fixtures and wall would be filled with sealant so that it prevents water seepage.
The most common mistake committed while waterproofing a bathroom is the choice of a contractor or specialist. There are several companies, which offer their services to protect homes against water leaks and other flooding problems. This involves a lot of time and money. So it is important to make the right choice while choosing a contractor.
The best way to find a contractor is to talk to different company representatives and find out what is best for your leakage issue. Then it would be better to compare the different estimates offered by them and the methods they would adopt in providing a good waterproofing solution. Some companies insist on using only specific materials for waterproofing and these may not be required to the fix the issue at hand. So it is important to take other opinions before committing to the contractor. To reduce costs, it is never wise to take the services of an unskilled contractor, who does not have sufficient experience in waterproofing work.
Consulting the right waterproofing specialist would help in tackling specific problems. The specialist will be able to offer a specific solution to your waterproofing problem. He will be aware of all the waterproofing materials and suggest the best for your bathroom. He would also be aware of the features of the materials that need to be chosen to plug the leaks. Bathroom, being the wettest area in any home should have leak prevention capacity to diminish the chances of damage that may be caused to the entire house. Select a specialist who is able to suggest a good contractor or advise the contractor on what needs to be done specifically.
Water seepage is a grave problem that needs to be addressed as soon as it crops up. Waterproofing will help prevent water penetrating into the house. It will also help contain the humidity and protect from damages caused by humidity or water exposure. Adequate waterproofing also helps in increasing the market value of your property.
Choosing the waterproofing materials based on cost and performance will help in reducing the damage to other parts of the house in the long run. It is amazing to see how Brazil-based Amanda Pinheiro Design de Interiores chose the best for this bathroom.
Waterproofing over penetrations, projections and joints using good quality materials will give a leak free bathroom and toilet and will also be a cost-effective solution over the years. A systematic and planned approach in plugging leaks will provide comfortable and healthy living conditions in the future.