Building a conservatory is a great way of adding extra floor space to your home and enhancing the exteriors of your house. A conservatory makes an ideal recreational space for creating a glasshouse garden, dining, and sun lounging. The glass walls of the conservatory makes it a structure that connects you with the outdoors and nature, while still being able to enjoy the creature comforts of a cozy lounge.
This idea guide features tips on what to pay attention to when building a conservatory. We will guide you through the basic steps of building a conservatory such as the foundation, sidewalls, glazing, roof construction, and interior construction. Some things you should consider at the design stage are such as the size of the garden beds and the furniture that you will use for the conservatory. These factors will determine the final design and layout, plus help to ensure that the best views are created and that the natural light will be an advantage instead of a hindrance.
Stick with us to find out about additional helpful information which you should know about before you start building your own conservatory.
Be aware that flooring materials in a conservatory need to be able to withstand leaks and spillages. When the exterior paving is continued, it is not only practical but also unifies the inside and the outside of the conservatory. Underfloor heating can be very expensive to install, so if you're looking for a cheaper alternative, you may want to consider a heating mat instead. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at the do's and don'ts of successful DIY projects.
Conservatories come in various shapes and sizes. The best choice for you depends on how much space you have and what you would like to use your conservatory for. Lean-To conservatories usually appear to be leaning against the house, and have a simple rectangular shape and gently sloping roof. It is ideal for small gardens.
The Victorian style conservatory style is a popular choice as it optimizes the space around through it's rounded wall at the end. On the other hand, the P-shaped conservatory offers a lot more space and helps to make the conservatory more versatile.The beautiful conservatory pictured here is designed by Appeal Home Shading, based in Bristol, United Kingdom.
Take note that the choice of base you use for your foundation will have a big impact on the overall quality of the conservatory. Whatever style or base you choose, make sure that it is solid. We recommend using a steel base for your conservatory instead of a traditional build as the building process is much faster, and the structure is simple yet very strong.
A traditional build can take up to 2 weeks , whereas the steel base can be completed in 2 days, making it cheaper than the traditional build. There is also virtually no waste with a steel base as a foundation does not have to be dug into the ground unlike with the traditional build.
A conservatory depends on its glass to function effectively. So, when it comes to glazing, we recommend keeping it simple. Make sure you protect your glass with reflective glazing to conserve the heat within the conservatory and to save on heating costs. Basically, glazing is an extra coating on the glass walls that will reflect back the heat into the conservatory rather than letting it escape.
When it comes to roof construction, the most affordable option is polycarbonate roofing. It also provides good thermal insulation. Glass roofing looks better, but doesn't provide good thermal insulation and costs more.
Another thing to consider regarding roof construction is good ventilation. A well designed ventilation system is necessary to keep the atmosphere in the conservatory comfortable, and the best way to do is through roof vents. Roof vents are excellent for releasing the build-up of hot air as hot air naturally rises to the top.
Decide what plants you want in your conservatory at the design stage. Consider what plants will do grow well in the micro-climate you are about to create. How much of sunlight, heat, and water do they require?
Another thing to consider is how much space these plants will take up in the conservatory. Do you want it to look like a wild jungle or like a manicured garden? These are some of the questions you have to ask yourself concerning the plants in your future conservatory.