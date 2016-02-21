Building a conservatory is a great way of adding extra floor space to your home and enhancing the exteriors of your house. A conservatory makes an ideal recreational space for creating a glasshouse garden, dining, and sun lounging. The glass walls of the conservatory makes it a structure that connects you with the outdoors and nature, while still being able to enjoy the creature comforts of a cozy lounge.

This idea guide features tips on what to pay attention to when building a conservatory. We will guide you through the basic steps of building a conservatory such as the foundation, sidewalls, glazing, roof construction, and interior construction. Some things you should consider at the design stage are such as the size of the garden beds and the furniture that you will use for the conservatory. These factors will determine the final design and layout, plus help to ensure that the best views are created and that the natural light will be an advantage instead of a hindrance.

Stick with us to find out about additional helpful information which you should know about before you start building your own conservatory.