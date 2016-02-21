Problems with your doors? Take matters into your own hands!

Doors that won't close and open properly are extremely annoying and inconvenient, but actually it usually only takes a few minutes to repair them. The problem with a lot of doors is that they were never really installed correctly in the first place, nevertheless, old age and humidity can play an important role in the door's ability to open and close properly. Constant opening and closing of the door may also cause problems over time.
This idea guide features several different common problems with doors, and offers simple and effective tips on how to fix them. Some of the door problems we will be discussing here are dragging doors, bowed doors, creaky doors, sticking doors, and doors that won't latch. We hope you will find the solution to your door problems here.
Do you have a door that swings open by itself? This usually happens when the top hinge is mortised too deeply. It can be repaired by loosening the screws and slipping a piece of cardboard behind the hinge, and then tightening the screws. This should keep the door in position by moving the hinge out slightly. We hope you have managed to gather some useful tips on how to fix your door problems. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at organisational tips for a modern garage.
If you need to lift your door every time you open and close it, then you have a problem with a dragging door. Not only is this annoying and troublesome, it can also cause permanent damage to your floor by scratching it. This is why you should correct the problem as soon as you notice that the door is sagging.
A dragging door can be repaired by removing two screws from the hinge and replacing them with wood or drywall screws. First check to see where the door is sagging. If it's sagging at the top then just follow the instructions above for the top hinge only. However, if the door is sagging at the bottom, then just work on the bottom hinge alone.
To repair a bowed door, lay it over two sawhorses with the bowed side up. Next, put some rags on it for protection and then pile heavy objects on it until you notice it begin to straighten out. It is best to wait for several days until you remove the heavy load. Wooden doors become bowed because of the moisture they soak up, so cover your doors in paint properly to protect them from getting damaged again. This time, paint the hinge mortises as well.
Creaky doors may sound creepy, but they're not difficult to repair at all. The creepy sound usually comes from squeaky hinges. So all you need to do is tap the hinge pin up about halfway, spray some graphite on it, and tap it back down. Alternatively, you can also spray it with WD-40 or put on a few drops of light oil. The Gothic style bronze door pictured here is designed by Architectural Bronze Ltd, professionals based in Grantham, United Kingdom.
Sticking doors can be really difficult and frustrating to open and close as they get jammed somehow. This usually happens when the hinges are loose. It is also a frequently occurring problem when it comes to wooden doors because wood tends to swell and shrink depending on the amount of moisture they absorb from the air, even when they are well protected with paint.
The standard repair procedure for sticking doors is to first pinpoint where the door is sticking. If the upper edge of the door rubs or sticks against the jamb, it may be sagging from the top hinge. If tightening the screws on the top hinge doesn't solve the problem, then move the bottom of the door out to help straighten the door. To do this, open the door halfway and remove the screws holding the bottom hinge to the jamb. Then, cut a piece of cardboard that is the same size as the hinge, slip it between the hinge and the jamb, and put the screws back. The cardboard should should move the door out and help straighten it out.
Doors that won't latch properly usually have a problem with a misaligned strike plate. To reposition the strike plate, you need to remove it first, and then fill the screw holes with wood putty. After the putty dries, drill new holes for the strike plate. The doorjamb may have to be chiseled out a little to move the plate.
