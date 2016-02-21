Problems with your doors? Take matters into your own hands!

Sticking doors can be really difficult and frustrating to open and close as they get jammed somehow. This usually happens when the hinges are loose. It is also a frequently occurring problem when it comes to wooden doors because wood tends to swell and shrink depending on the amount of moisture they absorb from the air, even when they are well protected with paint.

The standard repair procedure for sticking doors is to first pinpoint where the door is sticking. If the upper edge of the door rubs or sticks against the jamb, it may be sagging from the top hinge. If tightening the screws on the top hinge doesn't solve the problem, then move the bottom of the door out to help straighten the door. To do this, open the door halfway and remove the screws holding the bottom hinge to the jamb. Then, cut a piece of cardboard that is the same size as the hinge, slip it between the hinge and the jamb, and put the screws back. The cardboard should should move the door out and help straighten it out.