Make your neighbours jealous with your self-made garden wall!

“Gardens and flowers have a way of bringing people together, drawing them from their homes”, said Caler Ansberry and we could not agree more. The healing effects of plants cannot be debated on and there have been numerous researches pointing towards the calming effect that plant have on our senses. As such, people from across the world are trying to keep themselves surrounded by plants – whether at their home or in office. From keeping small potted plants in the corridors to building vertical green walls in their balcony or office corner; there is a growing trend of surrounding ourselves with plants.
Though corporate offices and people with large gardens turn to professionals to build a garden wall; many people are experimenting with building their garden wall for their home without ant professional help too. If you too are someone who has long been thinking of going green and building a garden wall for your home but are perplexed on how to proceed; then read ahead for some extremely simple yet valuable tips on building that perfect garden wall which will earn you the envy of friends and family alike. Building a garden wall is not very difficult. All it takes is a little inspiration from the Delhi-based Kumar Moorthy & Associates and their innovative ideas, preparation, knowledge and the correct materials and you are ready to go. Given below are some important tips that will help you build that self-made garden wall with minimum effort.
Can you ever think of that self-made garden wall without having some essential walling materials? Absolutely not! Without proper materials, a self-made garden wall is akin to building castles in the air.
The first in the list of materials for that perfect garden wall is the walling material. The choice is yours here. From building your garden wall entirely of bricks to making it with fences or concrete or a combination of wood, glass and steel to a vertical hedge – the choice is entirely yours. Garden walls made of bricks are the easiest DIY projects and would need brick and mortar as the basic materials. Garden walls made of fences or a combination of steel, wood and glass would sometimes need expert help. Another thing to keep in mind is the quantity of the walling material needed. A little extra left over after the garden wall is complete is much better than getting short of material in between. Always add extra material for wastage and breakage too.
Once the concrete is completely dry, it is time to bring up the wall. Bring out your bricks and mortar and get going then. Mix in the mortar in the correct proportions and lay them on top of concrete. Place the bricks or stones one by one over the mortar and also with mortar in between two of them. The next step is checking the level of this first line of brick or stone. Though laying the first layer of brick or stone is considered to be the most important, I would say “dare not take the subsequent layers lightly”. If checking the levels of the first bricklayer is considered Holy, so is checking the levels of every other layer. This would ensure that your garden wall is flat and upright right from the bottom to the top. Check the level at every corner to be double sure and prevent your garden wall from falling like a pack of cards.
The correct tools make any work simpler. So ensure that you have all the bare essential tools ready before you start building that garden wall on your own. A trowel is one of the most essential tools you would need in your self-made garden wall project followed by a Level. Having a spirit level, rather than an oil level, is better and would help you keep your garden wall plumb. A mason’s hammer, blocking chisel, mason’s line, chalk line and steel square are some other essential tools that you would need to build that perfect garden wall.
With the correct materials and tools ready at your disposal, the next step would obviously be preparing the ground ready for your self –made garden wall. Laying the wall foundation of your garden wall is of prime importance and should be done with extreme care. Using a chalk line to mark the place for your brick garden wall foundation and dig out the trench. Then drive in stakes vertically at intervals of 3-6 inches inside the trench. Using spirit levels check their level and then pour concrete into this space. Keep pouring the concrete till it reaches the top of the stakes. Smoothen the concrete and then forget about it for a couple of days. Give the concrete ample time to dry.
Once your wall is up and standing, do not make the mistake of thinking that the work is done. Making drainage arrangements near your wall is an important step in preventing accumulation of water at its base, creating pressure and eventually making way for its fall. Thus, spare a thought or two on drainage and help elongate the life of that self-made garden wall. Place an Ag Pipe just behind the base of the wall and cover it with some drainage gravel to help accumulated water escape. The more drainage gravel you use, the better it will be.
If you want your garden wall to look professional never ever forget to grout. Not only will it help you give a professional feel to your self-made garden wall but it will also look cleaner and help fill little gaps too. Just mix the grout mixture and apply on the wall using a float. Using serpentine motions clean off the excess grout and let the garden wall dry.
Voila!! Your self-made garden wall is ready for all to admire.