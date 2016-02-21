Make your neighbours jealous with your self-made garden wall!

“Gardens and flowers have a way of bringing people together, drawing them from their homes”, said Caler Ansberry and we could not agree more. The healing effects of plants cannot be debated on and there have been numerous researches pointing towards the calming effect that plant have on our senses. As such, people from across the world are trying to keep themselves surrounded by plants – whether at their home or in office. From keeping small potted plants in the corridors to building vertical green walls in their balcony or office corner; there is a growing trend of surrounding ourselves with plants.

Though corporate offices and people with large gardens turn to professionals to build a garden wall; many people are experimenting with building their garden wall for their home without ant professional help too. If you too are someone who has long been thinking of going green and building a garden wall for your home but are perplexed on how to proceed; then read ahead for some extremely simple yet valuable tips on building that perfect garden wall which will earn you the envy of friends and family alike. Building a garden wall is not very difficult. All it takes is a little inspiration from the Delhi-based Kumar Moorthy & Associates and their innovative ideas, preparation, knowledge and the correct materials and you are ready to go. Given below are some important tips that will help you build that self-made garden wall with minimum effort.