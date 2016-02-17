Make your date fall in love with your apartment: 7 failproof tricks

Somewhere between a casual friend and Mr. Right lies a trial room to check if the guy you are dating is worth his salt (or diamond!). Now that you have decided to take the next step and bring him home for a romantic date, it’s time to put on your personal best. After all, if this really is Mr. Right, then you don’t want to drive him away simply because your house looked a little too prickly for his taste.

Let’s just start by saying men will be men. If you show them some lovin’, they are likely to forget everything else. But that doesn’t mean you take things for granted. Sometimes little things become big enough to send the wrong signals. And in this game of love and romance where lots of codes are exchanged in an unspoken language, what you put out there when your date comes home for the first time can make or break the mood.

Getting down to business, if you want to make your date go from a casual evening to an intoxicating romantic night, here’s how you tighten your belt to steer the way.