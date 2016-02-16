The do's and don'ts of successful DIY projects

Whether it’s fashion or home decor, DIY is a buzzword that seems to be trending everywhere. Inspiration is available at the click of a mouse along with instructions, pictorial guides, and even videos. However, very often the finished product of a DIY project looks nothing like what it is supposed to, proving that it isn’t as easy as it looks. When it comes to home décor, some projects you thought of as DIY projects are best left to the experts. For example, tiling a kitchen backsplash with porcelain tiles.

Before taking on a DIY project it is crucial to be able to differentiate between projects that can be done by yourself and projects that need expert help. Your answers to two key questions will solve this dilemma for you. Firstly, “Is this the best way to get it done?” If you feel you will be able to get the finished look you desire on your own, then DIY is the route to take. But if you feel unsure of the end product, it is better to call in a trained professional at the beginning of the project than calling them to undo your work and redo the project. The second question you must ask yourself is ‘’Is this the best use of my time?” There are always a million things left pending on a To Do list. If your time would be better spent tackling another point on your to do list than this project, it is better not to start it as a DIY project.

When you do take on a DIY project, here are six Dos and Don’ts to make it easier to achieve the finished product as shown in the instructions.