What to take care of while buying or selling a garage?

With real estate booming in many cities, there is a trend of people buying cars for investment purposes, along with buying a car comes the responsibility of buying or building a garage as well. Many people have multiple garages in houses, and even in apartments there are a couple of extra garage spaces. People essentially make extra garage space anticipating an extra vehicle in the future. But when they decide against buying another vehicle, they opt to rent or sell the garage space to those who want that extra space for their vehicles.

People believe that this is a good investment opportunity. Depending on the area, the prices of garages can vary. Seeing the huge demand for renting garages, many have begun scouting for investment opportunities right from residential areas to commercial spaces. Once you find a garage there are a few ways of using it.

Buying garages as investments is a relatively new trend. So it is best to scout around for a good spot that is devoid of any legal hassles. The returns on this investment may not be immediate but will be evident in a few years. If there are no significant changes in the market that affect garages, the return on investment will take about 15 to 20 years, after which you are bound to make profits.