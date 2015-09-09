Fun Fountains for your home

A home is incomplete without some exquisite décor and what other than fountains can beautify it better? One of the ideas of interest could be chosen from an array of fountains such as table top fountains, garden fountains, indoor fountains and so on. A fountain reminds oneself of that sprinkling water falling through carefully designed structures which creates a sound soothing the soul. It is not about getting an expensive one and increasing the asset value. Buying a fountain for your home is much more than that.
Water—an element with coolant properties is believed to be auspicious and
used in many Indian rituals. In addition, it is believed to get those positive
energies flowing in the house and at the same time, it removes all the
blockages as it reminds the people of
keep flowing mantra of life.
Your house may not be located near a water body, but an artificial water
structure can bring all these benefits to your
home sweet home.
It is not the age to burn the fuel to travel store to store to find that perfect piece for your house. Here comes the range of stylish fountains for those who are always in lookout of something unique and classic. Another concern that arises when planning to add up the artificial water based décor which is not only suitable rather meant for the place it will be placed in. In case of indoor fountains, the existing material such as wooden, stone, tiles and the entire look and feel has to be analyzed in order to get an insight of the exact requirement. However, for the outdoor ones, the grandeur, color and space available would act as deciding factors.
Let us simplify this by having a look on one of those latest picks of fountains.
Oasis
A simply superb piece of excellence nicely fits into that small space which would have been stopping you to have an add-on for your patio. The standing wall and the water coming out from it gives a feel of a natural resource of water and has been intentionally designed so that the wall can reflect your creativity on various occassions. The whilte colored steps looks much inviting to be around this lovely water feature.
Are you often called nature crazy? This Catalpa tree fountain is designed by Humphrey Bowden. This beautiful art can be the perfect company for your morning tea. The water falling from the leaves creates an awe-inspiring ambience and makes you ready for a fresh start and “get going” attitude every day. The metallic finish on the leaves gives an antique feeling to the onlookers. This is not just an ordinary concept of fountains as the droplets of water get assimilated in the water which is different from the commonly seen water splashes in the fountains. It has been designed for “peacemakers”.
The thurst for antique beauty knows no limit. In the range of antique marvels, this is yet another example of heart capturing green water feature. This structure gurantees to occupy minimal space in the outdoor area and maximal beautification. A perfect vintage décor with a sturdy base of stone and built of bronze can transform the destiny of your aloof outdoor garden.
Does your heart go out to the thrilling underwater life and make your
eyebrows rise every time you watch them? This astounding fountain may be what your eyes were searching for. A lovely sculpture to add up the beauty of an already existing pool or to be established separately. In fact, this fountain is the captured moment of two fishes coming out of water and throwing water out of their mouth.
Can there be a better idea to let the marine life mix with mundane life?
A quintessential fountain which breaks the boundaries of imaginations and
promises to make a difference to the appearance of house. It is not a tortoise or a turtle or a fish throwing out water from their mouth. This is a diligently designed miscanthus plant creating thin water layers in the air grabs the attention within no time and urge everyone to observer it carefully. This water feature is an unusual idea which surpasses the definition of creativity.
Micanthus is an ornamental grass which grows in Japan and is used for paper making.
This standard water pool with fountain can set new standards for your home. A typical round shape fountain in white and blue material creates a cooling effect in scorching summers.
If you have a liking for big fountains where you can keep your flower pots and give them a new look, this round fountain can become a choice.
