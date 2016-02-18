Ready for your date? Here is how to impress your woman

The scene is set. You are ready to bring home that special lady for a romantic date. As anticipation hangs high in the air, how do you make sure that the ambiance is just perfect to get the mood going? And when you are having the time of your life, how do you make sure that the night lasts forever and your date doesn’t leave?

When people fondly remember their magical moments, they are likely to recall the time they spent laughing and feeling special. But the things that also leave a lasting imprint come from unexpected corners. Women especially remember even tiny details like the perfume in the air, the enveloping softness of a comfortable couch, the play of light and shadows. All of this can all go a long way in determining how the night will play out. Your date may have visited your apartment before, but these little things in your home décor can add a wonderful surprise, letting them know that you have something special planned.

An enjoyable date is a perfect mix of a coSy location, inviting ambience, fascinating conversations, delectable food, a favorite drink, and that little extra attention to detail. So here is a neat and easy list of romantic ideas to get you started!