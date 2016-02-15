It is a commonly held belief that when you fill your house with Scandinavian furniture, there is no need for a designer, or to have a design plan. Scandinavian furniture is a simple and elegant design, but it is not a style that can dominate a space. Although when placed with some stronger design pieces, they can provide support to a more dominant theme. This is where a clever interior designer can really come into their own. By employing an interior designer, they can provide expert advice about what sort of furniture can really make your Scandinavian furniture really stand out. It may be a modern art piece with a similar hue or a rug that mimics the style. This simple Scandinavian style side table is a great example. The simplicity of the piece is complimented by the details of the plant, hat stand and cane chair.

The Scandinavian Style first originated in the Scandinavian countries of Norway, Sweden and Denmark in the 1950. It was driven by the concept of designing simple and functional pieces that were also affordable. Ikea is the most well known and successful manufacturer of this style of furniture. They have stores in over 50 countries, making Scandinavian furniture one of the most popular styles of the 20th and 21st centuries. Although has this style become too popular? Has this style become outdated and uncool? Has it become too common, with stores like Ikea opening in every major city around the world? Scandinavian furniture may have become popular in the last century, although it is based on simplicity and functionality, which is the basis for all timeless and adaptable pieces. This has made Scandinavian furniture so successful in the past, the present and will continue to be popular in the future. For more Scandinavian inspiration see 5 Scandinavian Bedroom Ideas.