Simple tips to avoid accidents in your home

Homes are meant to be for our protection and comfort. We take every detail into account and try making them as safe as possible but, everyday household activities and gadgets can prove to be dangerous if not handled carefully or if one is not cautious enough about the lurking dangers. Simple items like cleaning agents and electronic appliances can cause accidents in a matter of seconds. From minor falls to major burn situations, we are prone to accidents everyday inside our very homes. Do not fall prey to these dangers and take note on how to avoid accidents at home.
Once done with cooking, turn off the hot plate immediately. Try not to leave anything on the cooking top unattended while it is still being prepared. It’s a good idea to use kitchen timers when leaving for short periods while you cook something on a low flame. Else always have someone supervise. Though hot plates are considered very safe, a spill on high heat could lead to an electric spark or fire as a consequence.
It is always advisable to install a smoke detector in your kitchen to avoid any fire hazard. Here is an ideabook for Everything you need to know about smoke detectors.
Always exercise caution when dealing with electricity. Power switches and cables sometimes have live electricity flowing in. So always switch off the main power supply before opening up switch boards and other electrical sources. Electronic devices like a TV have static electricity stored. Therefore it is always recommended to have gadgets serviced through authorized professionals only, in case of a break down. Use rubber gloves and always wear shoes when prying into electronic devices.
Did a deep cleaning of your bathroom on a Sunday? Make sure you dry out the excess water off the floor. Bathrooms are one of the most accident prone areas in a home and even more so for older people. A thorough sweep followed by a dry mop is always recommended even after taking a shower. You never know if the next person using the bathroom will walk in unaware and slip right on the floor! Same goes for stairs at the entrance or in the garden. Stone or marble surfaces need care when cleaned with water.
With so many electronic devices that seem to have taken over our modern lifestyles, a careful handling of cables is crucial. Power cables from the TV, music system, laptop and even phone chargers are a common sight in all homes. Make sure the cables are hidden so that they do not get tangled with other stuff in the house. Secure them well and hide behind TV units or DIY creative arrangements.It is a good practice to hide cables when there are kids in the house too. Unplugged cables from appliances are live sources of current and have the potential to case much damage, both to the residents and the electronic device.
This smart home office desk that manages cables efficiently is worth looking at!
Tiled flooring tends to wear out over a period of time, especially if you live on the ground floor. Water seepage is a possibility during monsoons. Wooden floors or laminated ones can come off from spots where there has been a spill that was unattended. Any other damage to the floor that causes gaps, rough edges or uneven levels need to be fixed immediately. A regular movement across the room can suddenly cause a sprain due to a bad fall over the gap.
Haven’t you seen “new improved” formulations of every cleaning agent? Stronger floor cleaners, detergents and soaps are nothing but more potent chemical concoctions. Read usage labels carefully. Many homeowners have ended up with burnt fingers due to highly concentrated toilet cleaners. Always use gloves and goggles too if needed. Use the cleaning agent exactly as mentioned on the guide.
Simple everyday chores are a part of every household and most of us do not expect any harm arising out of them. Preparing a hearty meal, cleaning the garden, tightening up a few loose ends of the cable and many such things are never expected to be dangerous. But always tread on the cautious line and make sure that you are aware of the risks involved. When you are prepared, its easier to handle the consequences and reducing any possibilities of household accidents.
Children are even more prone to accidents, so such homes need even more care and caution. Here is an ideabook on Safe home designs for children.