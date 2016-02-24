Simple tips to avoid accidents in your home

Haven’t you seen “new improved” formulations of every cleaning agent? Stronger floor cleaners, detergents and soaps are nothing but more potent chemical concoctions. Read usage labels carefully. Many homeowners have ended up with burnt fingers due to highly concentrated toilet cleaners. Always use gloves and goggles too if needed. Use the cleaning agent exactly as mentioned on the guide.

Simple everyday chores are a part of every household and most of us do not expect any harm arising out of them. Preparing a hearty meal, cleaning the garden, tightening up a few loose ends of the cable and many such things are never expected to be dangerous. But always tread on the cautious line and make sure that you are aware of the risks involved. When you are prepared, its easier to handle the consequences and reducing any possibilities of household accidents.

Children are even more prone to accidents, so such homes need even more care and caution.