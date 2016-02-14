The Villa of one's dreams

This villa in Aurangabad, a small town in Maharashtra, designed by ARY Studios could easily be the dream home of many. Named after the Mughal king Aurangzeb, this town is a hub for tourists as it is close to historical sites like Ajanta & Ellora caves and Bibi Ka Maqbara which is reminiscent of Taj Mahal. Ornate things in this home, be it a latticed wall or a door made of bells, are inspired by the history this city is steeped in. Spacious, airy, with big french windows and doors, this is a modern yet elegant home. The wooden floors and beams in this house make it look like a country villa from a corner of Europe, while light has been used inventively throughout this home to give it a more warm and welcoming vibe.