A Modern Home Full of Elegant Simplicity

Today, we welcome you to a home in Curitiba, which seamlessly blends the clean lines of modern architecture with stylish living. Curitiba is not just the capital, but also the largest city of Parana, a Brazilian state. It is renowned for sustainable urban development, planning, and is home to some stunning architecture. As a vital political, economic and cultural part of Latin America, Curitiba stands for urban prosperity and harmonization of traditional and progressive values.

The soul of the city is reflected in this house through the influence of nature, the freedom of wide open spaces, and the love for natural light. The living area, dining area, bathrooms are all extremely utilitarian as well as soothing. Designed by Patricia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte, architects from Brazil; this abode is a perfect sanctuary for warm hearted people who believe in uniting functionality with aesthetic pleasure. Let’s begin our tour now.