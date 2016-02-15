A Modern Home Full of Elegant Simplicity

Today, we welcome you to a home in Curitiba, which seamlessly blends the clean lines of modern architecture with stylish living. Curitiba is not just the capital, but also the largest city of Parana, a Brazilian state. It is renowned for sustainable urban development, planning, and is home to some stunning architecture. As a vital political, economic and cultural part of Latin America, Curitiba stands for urban prosperity and harmonization of traditional and progressive values.
The soul of the city is reflected in this house through the influence of nature, the freedom of wide open spaces, and the love for natural light. The living area, dining area, bathrooms are all extremely utilitarian as well as soothing. Designed by Patricia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte, architects from Brazil; this abode is a perfect sanctuary for warm hearted people who believe in uniting functionality with aesthetic pleasure. Let’s begin our tour now.
The sufficiently large house is set amidst manicured lawns and overlooks an elegantly paved driveway. Simple, neutral colours have been used for the exteriors but a dash of bright orange adds an element of interest. Spacious balconies on the first floor offer a sweeping view of the surrounding landscape. It’s no wonder that this home effortlessly exudes sophistication, security and dependability.
Who wouldn’t want to enter a home like this? The wide inviting entrance is flanked by palm trees and offers a lovely view of the bright, airy interiors. The steps leading to the spotless white door are edged with grass and quaint bushes. So you know that the owners love greenery.
The extremely breathable and smart dining space flows into the living space nicely. The dining table comfortably seats eight, which means that all family members can enjoy every meal together. The vibrant red vases and the gorgeous chandelier earn special attention in the middle of neutral hues. The bar at the other end of the dining area, offers a refreshing view of the outdoors through the glass doors and windows. Ample sunlight floods the zone during the day.
Lush indoor plants add life to the area under the stairs. A part of the space has also been cleverly utilised to act as a tiny storeroom. Provision has been made for family members or guests to indulge in conversation, even when they are not in the living room. Just a small table and couple of chairs do the trick.
The living area is bright, welcoming and furnished with plush red and grey sofas. Sheer curtains let in just the right amount of light to induce a warm, snug feeling. The wall devoted to the television, is clad with thin natural stone tiles, and feature inset shelves for displaying knickknacks. The minimalistic glass coffee table beautifully reflects the light in the room and the potted plant lends a touch of green. This zone is perfect for the family to relax or entertain friends.
Our tour reaches its climax with the modish and futuristic bathroom, which effectively helps the family to face each new day with renewed vigour. The mirror is essentially a collation of 4 long horizontal mirror strips, and needless to say, eye-catching. Wood has been simply but intelligently utilized to create a storage space beneath the sink, and a “small wall of support” for towels. A bunch of flowers beside the basin lends a cheerful vibe.
We hope that this gorgeous house has been able to give you some brilliant ideas for your own project. Here is another ideabook that you may want to peruse for more inspiration – A stylish home with an ultra-modern look.