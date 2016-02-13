A Modern Indian home full of surprise

This beautiful home designed by Vipul Patel Architects in Ahmedabad is modern, minimal and reflects the changing tastes of urban Indians. There is an open, spacious feel to the entire home and light has been used innovatively throughout to create different kinds of moods. A clutter free, utilitarian, minimal style gives this home a distinct modern feel and sets it apart from the average homes found in the urban Indian landscape.
The living room looks striking in spite of a predominantly grey and dark blue colour scheme. An L shaped sofa and an asymmetrical 3 seater sofa are both solid grey elements that are complemented by a grey carpet and the thick grey curtains which are have alternating dark blue sections. A triangular wooden coffee table with a white top is inspired from Scandinavian design, while a basic wooden console sticks to the minimal feel of the room. Indirect lighting on the ceiling and Italian marble flooring makes this living room look even more impressive.
The dining room extends from the living room and the blue upholstery and the light coloured wooden frame of the dining table and chairs matches one of the sofa's in the living room. The same Italian marble as the one in the living room has been used in the dining area, while the walls like the living room are neutral. There is no other furniture in the dining space sticking to the overall less is more feel. A bunch of lamps hanging over the dining table provide ample but soft lighting.
The kitchen is modular, modern and partly open. It sticks to a white and silver colour scheme with the cabinets covered in white glossy laminate, while the inbuilt appliances are all silver in colour. The counter tops are made of black granite which is simple, functional and fits in with the neutral look and feel of the kitchen.
This spacious house also has a media room. It is a fairly basic room with a light coloured TV console on one side made out of the same wood as the living room and dining room furniture. A bright orange daybed takes up an entire wall, while a rugged wooden feature wall behind the daybed has been used to display some vibrant paintings which complement the colourful cushions strewn around everywhere. The light textured 'dari' rug looks good on the cream coloured tiles here.
The master bedroom of the home is just as minimal as the rest of the home. To bring in further unity to this bedroom the frames of the windows and doors and a stripe of wood on top of the walls have been made out of the same kind of wood as the platform bed and nightstands attached to a wall. This room takes matching to a new level with two chairs with blue and grey upholstery and a small triangular coffee table fashioned in the same style as the living room furniture, while a blue throw pillow on the bed matches the blue upholstery of the chairs.
The other bedroom is the only room in this house which steps away from the style of the rest of the home. This bedroom has an industrial wood flooring, a sloped roof and a leather headboard for the bed that matches with the black leather armchair and pouf. The bright lime green rug and the red and pink bedspread are also unusual additions to this room that break away from the muted colours of the rest of the house. Finally a standing metal floor lamp is an interesting modern touch that blends in with the modern platform bed, study table and wooden console.