A Modern Indian home full of surprise

The master bedroom of the home is just as minimal as the rest of the home. To bring in further unity to this bedroom the frames of the windows and doors and a stripe of wood on top of the walls have been made out of the same kind of wood as the platform bed and nightstands attached to a wall. This room takes matching to a new level with two chairs with blue and grey upholstery and a small triangular coffee table fashioned in the same style as the living room furniture, while a blue throw pillow on the bed matches the blue upholstery of the chairs.