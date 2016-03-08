A staircase can be a dangerous area of the home, if it is not properly maintained. It should be maintained and inspected once in a while to make sure no new cracks or some kind of damage has appeared. After all, ensuring the safety of all the loved ones in the home is always the priority of every homeowner. Living in an easy, accessible and a safe place should not be taken for granted and making sure the stairs are in top condition should be a the very top of one's priority list. No one wants to fall down the stairs: ouch!

Therefore, the requirements for a safe wooden staircase should be as such: strong and sturdy wood that has been especially treated, polished and varnished for high traffic. When treating the stairs, it is important to make sure the steps are not too slippery and that they offer some grip. If not, rubber lining can be added. Also, the ramp of the stairs should be firmly fixed and not hollow to prevent children from falling through. Last but not least, installing the staircase next to a window or under a bright light will provide the safest settings for all to enjoy.