Cold metalic interiors that bring you the warmest time

Mirrors provide a great opportunity to get creative with the frames. If you don't want to go all out metallic, then adding a mirror with some metallic flavor is your best bet. Install it in the bathroom, bedroom or in the lobby for a slight metallic touch. For a warm look, choose earthy colours like browns and reds. Mirrors with real metal frames or simply metallic finish pose innumerable design choices so there is no dearth of options when it comes to mirrors really!

Metallic interiors are easy to achieve as every decor element can be sourced in metal or metallic colours. The question is how much. Do you want to go all out metallic? Then care is needed so that the colours do not become overbearing. Else choose the safer option of mixing and matching with other colours in order to give an interesting twist to your home interiors.