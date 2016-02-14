How to choose building materials for your dream home

The walls of our home keep the world at bay. They protect us from the elements, support our roof and put a boundary to what we call ‘ours’. Because they need to be built to last for generations, it is very important to choose the right materials for your walls.

Cement

It is the glue that holds concrete and mortars together so take time to choose your cement quality with your architect / contractor. The cement you choose should ideally be low on free lime (reduces leaching) and less permeable to moisture and heat. Luckily, as a producer of approximately 151.2M tons of cement, it is easy to find high quality this basic building material abundantly in India. Some popular brands that hold through their promise to last a lifetime are JK Cement, Birla Cement, Ultratech cement, Ambuja Cements and ACC Limited. Being well known brands, these may be slightly on the expensive end but worth the investment.

Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF)

Used across Europe, ICFs are interlocking blocks or panels made with polyurethane foam filled with concrete. Described as walls ‘sandwiched’ between insulating materials, it is chosen for its thermal insulation and this works great for locations that have extreme climate variation. In a study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, insulated concrete buildings saved 20 percent over the energy consumed by wooden-framed buildings in locations with cold climates.

Autoclaved aerated concrete (ACC)

ACC is light weight as it has in-built air pockets that provide excellent insulation, fire resistance and can be easily be cut and shaped.