Doing up your garden: 6 tips for smart gardeners

With great love comes great responsibility… ah… not always. Some plants are so good and low maintenance that you will almost wish your relationships were like them. If you are not very garden-savvy, bring these plants home:

Aloe Vera: The little genius

We call this plant a genius as it adds to your home’s health, beauty, and décor. With little sunlight and passive watering, this plant can come handy in some home remedies too.

Snake plant/Mother-in-law’s tongue

This plant won’t mind if you remember watering it only once in a while. It, in fact, likes its soil to dry in between watering. Aptly named because of its sharp twisted outline with a yellow border (that might well stand for sarcasm), the MIL version of this plant is said to be a conversation starter among women!

Fern

Covering spaces with green lush foliage, fern varieties require just a bit of sunlight and water and an occasional prune. They look lovely both indoors and outdoors.

Daracaena

Not much for water, sunlight, or humidity, this one is a great plant for people who may want to get a plant and forget about it.

Money plant varieties

The only thing this plant needs is occasional pruning to ensure it doesn’t take over your home. Remember the saying ‘Wish money grew on trees… ' if you have as much money as the leaves of this plant, you really would be a millionaire!