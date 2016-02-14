The Eclectic Home with Fusion

Let's begin today's tour with a unique home designed by Anirudha Yelnurkar from ARY Studios. Taking a little detour from the regular interiors, the designer has fashioned this house with a unique approach with a fusion of various styles from contemporary to tropical. The interiors of the house are designed to challenge your visual senses with a new look gracing every room. From vibrant colour palettes to regal decor additions, this house is a treat for the eyes.

Join us on this tour because there are a few surprises you wouldn't want to miss!