The Eclectic Home with Fusion

Let's begin today's tour with a unique home designed by Anirudha Yelnurkar from ARY Studios. Taking a little detour from the regular interiors, the designer has fashioned this house with a unique approach with a fusion of various styles from contemporary to tropical. The interiors of the house are designed to challenge your visual senses with a new look gracing every room. From vibrant colour palettes to regal decor additions, this house is a treat for the eyes.
Join us on this tour because there are a few surprises you wouldn't want to miss!
Unusual yet captivating, this kitchen space is designed with a twist. With a vibrant colour palette, the kitchen is fashioned with a vibrant purple that blends gorgeously with the white tone. While most of the kitchen features a white shade, it is highlighted in certain areas with purple for a distinct style.
Designed with a classical approach, this kitchen space features a regal style with gorgeous pillars surrounding the side. With warm tones of brown and beige, the kitchen is elegant but also stylish. This space also features an island in the middle for quick family breakfasts and dinners.
With wide windows and a door on one side, there's a constant flow of bright daylight in the kitchen that illuminates and enhances the classic decor. The counters, cabinets, and ceiling trimming are decorated in a beige tone that blend gorgeously with the dark shade of the wooden flooring.
Simple with a contemporary style, this bedroom is the perfect place to relax after a long day. With a wide window on the wall, the bedroom is illuminated with natural light that enhances the warm tones of the interior. The designer has placed wall art on either sides of the window for a more artistic style.
The end of the tour and the last room to view is the bedroom designed with the combination of two styles—contemporary and tropical. With warm tones gracing the walls and flooring, the designer has added vibrant furnishing for a stunning contrasting look. Floral wall art adorn the walls of the room, giving them a visually appealing look.