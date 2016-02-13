The House With Mixed Decor Styles

Incorporating several styles to create a distinct decor, Anirudha Yelnukar from ARY Studios in Aurangabad, has designed the house with a truly spectacular style. With the combination of modern, contemporary, and luxury, the interiors of the house are nothing short of impressive. The intricacy of the detailing, the vibrance of the colour palette, and the elegant furnishing change the dynamic of this house.
The contrasting atmosphere of the interiors is what makes this house unusual yet visually appealing. Let's step into this house tour and tantalize your senses.
The media room or the room of relaxation, one of the most important rooms of the house, is designed with a contemporary style. This space has a contrasting design, with one side sporting a mellow elegant style and the other side sporting a bold and modern style. The unique addition of varying furniture also adds appeal to the media room.
The living room of this house seamlessly flows to the dining room with a decorative wall separating the two rooms. Designed in warm tones of brown and white, the living room and dining room feature contrasting shades of green to give the interiors a splash of colour. Ceiling lights and a stunning chandelier illuminate the room with a bright yet warm glow.
Resembling a suite at a five-star hotel, the bedroom is luxuriously designed with striking elements. The centre of the bedroom features a printed panel that dominates the interior of the bedroom. Warm tones and ceiling lights further enhance the interiors of the bedroom. Besides the bed, the space also sports a seating area with a television.
This bedroom is the quintessence of splendour and elegance. Gorgeous printed wallpaper, wide windows, and ceiling lights that resemble diamonds—the space is fashioned to be luxurious. The bedroom features warm tones for a more comforting yet elegant look.
Taking a little detour from the usual interiors, this bedroom is designed with a more subtle contemporary style. With soothing tones of beige and green gracing the decor, the bedroom incorporates a slight tropical style too. Wall-length windows on one side ensure good lighting in the bedroom, making it the perfect place to relax.
This room brings an end to our amazing tour. A study mixed with a casual lounge room, this space is nothing short of brilliant. Featuring vibrant colours like yellow and orange in the decor, this space is great for working and taking a break. The space is designed with the running theme of subtle tones but features a pop of colour here and there for a distinct look.
