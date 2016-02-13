The House With Mixed Decor Styles

Incorporating several styles to create a distinct decor, Anirudha Yelnukar from ARY Studios in Aurangabad, has designed the house with a truly spectacular style. With the combination of modern, contemporary, and luxury, the interiors of the house are nothing short of impressive. The intricacy of the detailing, the vibrance of the colour palette, and the elegant furnishing change the dynamic of this house.

The contrasting atmosphere of the interiors is what makes this house unusual yet visually appealing. Let's step into this house tour and tantalize your senses.