The interiors of a home tell a story and give people a glance into your personality. Vipul Patel Architects, based in Ahmedabad, took inspiration from opulence when they designed the interiors of this gorgeous home. Today we're going to take a look into the interiors of this visually appealing home.
The contemporary design revolves around the combination of vibrant tones, bright lighting and sleek furnishing. Open-spaced rooms, minimal furniture, and stunning colour palettes, the interiors of this home transports you to the homes in California.
Designed in subtle tones of beige and brown, the living room features tiled flooring with wooden ceiling panels.This space is just astounding, the designers have placed a seating area with three different seating options—a black sofa set, two wooden chairs, and a comfortable day bed. This seating area is below the tall ceiling of this home and blends beautifully with its combination of subtle colours. Undoubtedly the staircase is the show stealer, extremely sleek and beautiful in appearance.
With a single wide window gracing the wall, the living room gets excellent light exposure. The designers have used several furnishing options in this living room; a gorgeous metallic sofa set, a leather couch, two coffee tables with tinted glass, and a beautiful rug to add beauty to the flooring. Browse through these living room ideas for more inspiration.
A simple yet elegant look, the interiors of this kitchen are minimally designed. With a single wooden panel on the ceiling and marble flooring, the kitchen combines tones of white, brown, and grey. The designers have fashioned the kitchen with a rectangular table with two stunning ceiling lights above.
The interior of the first bedroom is minimally designed, giving it an open layout and de-cluttered look. With dark flooring and light walls, the bedroom stands out with this contrasting palette. The designers have incorporated a wooden bed, eclectic decor furnishings and ceiling lights for more brightness. The tree decor addition and the floor decor element gives this bedroom a unique twist.
Designed with two beds, one single and one queen, this bedroom features the beautiful tones of brown and white. The bedroom features marble flooring with a wooden wall panel, accentuated by the ceiling lights. A wide window graces the side of the wall for good lighting during the day.
The last room of the tour is the study room on the first level of this gorgeous house. Designed with a glass wall and door, the study room overlooks the centre of the home. With simple interiors, the study room features wooden furnishing, dark flooring, and white walls. A beautiful ceiling light sits atop the tinted table to complete the look of the room. We have come to the end of the tour. For more inspiration, have a look at this spectacular apartment in 90m2.