The interiors of a home tell a story and give people a glance into your personality. Vipul Patel Architects, based in Ahmedabad, took inspiration from opulence when they designed the interiors of this gorgeous home. Today we're going to take a look into the interiors of this visually appealing home.

The contemporary design revolves around the combination of vibrant tones, bright lighting and sleek furnishing. Open-spaced rooms, minimal furniture, and stunning colour palettes, the interiors of this home transports you to the homes in California.