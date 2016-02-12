A Modern Home With A Tropical Twist

Today we're going to tour Mr. Ashwin's home, a palatial beauty designed by Vipul Patel Architects that sprawls across the landscape with a modern style. Also combining a tropical element, this home takes a new journey into diverse architecture. The home is defined with its stunning exterior and tropical elements, giving it a rather unique look. The designers have used several styles of furniture to further enhance the decor of the home.
An expansive home, this architectural beauty flaunts an open layout and incorporates several contrasting elements for a distinctive look.
Designed with a slight slanting style, the home features wide windows that look over the green landscape. A marvel to look at in the day and at night, the home blends subtle tones of white, brown, and grey for a modern style. The home overlooks a wide and vibrant back yard, allowing people to gather for a lovely picnic.
Built beside the house, this wooden sit out area proves to be an excellent companion on warm, sunny days. The rustic beauty of the wood blends gorgeously with the green of the single tree in the back yard. This home is designed for an indoor-outdoor lifestyle in al fresco style. The home also overlooks the garden while seamlessly blending the interior spaces to the exterior.
With the view of the garden, the living room proves to be the best place to relax after a long day. With wooden ceilings and floorings, the living room combines modern with rustic styles. The room is fashioned in subtle tones of white and brown for a warm look. The furniture and the ceiling lights placed in the living room complement the decor.
A gorgeous wooden floating staircase with glass panels on the side grace the corner of this stunning home. Wall-length windows face the staircase that leads to the first level of the home. The staircase blends two styles, modern and rustic, for a unique style. Browse through wall art designs for more inspiration.
With a dark wooden ceiling panel and light wooden flooring, the bedroom oozes style and luxury. The bedroom features wide windows with wooden frames that face the green landscape of this home. With tones of white, black, and brown dominating the decor, the bedroom is simple yet luxurious.
The last room showcased is the second bedroom with a mellow decor and simple elements that incorporates a wooden ceiling panel with a tiled flooring for a different look. The bedroom blends three different tones—brown, white, and grey—that are enhanced with the white ceiling lights. For another amazing home, have a look at an elegant apartment in classic style.