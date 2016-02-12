A Modern Home With A Tropical Twist

Today we're going to tour Mr. Ashwin's home, a palatial beauty designed by Vipul Patel Architects that sprawls across the landscape with a modern style. Also combining a tropical element, this home takes a new journey into diverse architecture. The home is defined with its stunning exterior and tropical elements, giving it a rather unique look. The designers have used several styles of furniture to further enhance the decor of the home.

An expansive home, this architectural beauty flaunts an open layout and incorporates several contrasting elements for a distinctive look.