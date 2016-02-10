A dark home? Install a skylight

Do you feel your home looks dark and gloomy? Do you feel constricted and beaten down by the darkness of your home? While lights at night might help, do you not want to waste electricity and money on keeping lights on all day? Then the simplest solution to your problems is installing a skylight. But what is a skylight? A skylight is an opening on or near the roof of a building with glass on it that allows natural light to bathe a room. It might sometimes even be the entire roof. But replacing one's entire roof may not be possible, so here are some things to keep in mind if you want to add a skylight in your home.