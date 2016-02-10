A dark home? Install a skylight

Do you feel your home looks dark and gloomy? Do you feel constricted and beaten down by the darkness of your home? While lights at night might help, do you not want to waste electricity and money on keeping lights on all day? Then the simplest solution to your problems is installing a skylight. But what is a skylight? A skylight is an opening on or near the roof of a building with glass on it that allows natural light to bathe a room. It might sometimes even be the entire roof. But replacing one's entire roof may not be possible, so here are some things to keep in mind if you want to add a skylight in your home.
First and foremost a skylight brings in more natural light in a room. So if the main reason you want to add a skylight to a room is because it is dark, then it is perfect for you. A skylight is usually on the roof, but it can also be on a wall like the one here designed by ARQUITETO AQUILES NÍCOLAS KÍLARIS. A skylight allows natural light to make the space bright as seen here besides the staircase, flooding it with warm light that accomodates a bright spot for relaxation. Skylights can be placed strateigically to provide interesting indirect light in a room as well.
A skylight also makes a room look more open and inviting as it gives one a glimpse of the sky. Skylights work beautifully in small enclosed spaces and give them a more spacious, airy feel. They also give one a glimpse of the natural beauty outside and thereby help people feel reconnected to nature. Be it a soft drizzle, thundering clouds or a sun kissed afternoon, a skylight lights up a room with many moods.
If your heart is set on a skylight, the next thing to consider is where to place them. If you live somewhere with no buildings or neighbours around you can place a skylight anywhere from the living room to the bathroom. But if you live somewhere crowded, place a skylight where you think it will allow maximum light to come into the room while at the same not too many people will be able to see into your home. Placing skylights in a big cities is the toughest as one is inevitable surrounded on all sides. In such cases opt for a tilted skylight like the one here designed by CATO CREATIVE or a skylight high above a corridor.
Skylights come in various designs. They can be Fixed square, rectangular or even round skylights on the roof that can't be opened. Or they can be Venting skylights which can be manually opened from the inside, these are normally found on a tilted roof and are good for letting in not just light but more air and for releasing excess moisture from a home. Other skylights include Pyramid skylights which are conical in shape and can only be opened from outside, Tubular skylights which extend from the roof and bring in daylight into interior spaces where traditional skylights and windows simply can’t reach and Custom skylights that are specially made for roofs that are sloped or dome like.
Skylights come in all sorts of materials. Glass maybe more expensive but it is also the most sturdy option, fiberglass is a translucent option that can be easily moulded into various shapes, while plastic is the cheapest option with types like Acrylic plastic which the most formable of the skylight glazing options and Copolyester plastic that is absolutely transparent with a high-gloss finish. Frames of the skylight range from wood that gives a rustic feel, to metal that's suited for more modern homes, to even wrought iron for classic style homes.
Skylights have some disadvantages too. If it's too big and is placed on the roof, a skylight can make the room too bright during the afternoon. Also if you have a home in a place where temperatures soar you should steer away from skylights, as they will bathe your home with too much light and make it unbearably hot during daytime. Skylights are also not suited for homes with buildings on all sides, as people will be able to easily look into your home an your privacy will be compromised. If you want some more light in your home but indirectly, here are 6 great ideas for indirect lighting at home.