3D visualization of floor plan layouts

The architectural drawings of our dream homes are for the professionals. For a layman it is a maze of few lines running on the papers waiting to be solved and deciphered. It is tough to imagine the home by its drawing before it is in its final stages of completion. Whether it is a bungalow, flats, bachelors’ pad or office, floor plan layout is the most essential requirement before starting of the construction. It gives the professional an idea of floor plans, placement of doors and windows, walls, available space, placement of furniture, etc. What about the customers who don’t understand the technical drawings? What if we can get the 3D images of the floor plan of our dream home or office to visualize? Wouldn’t it be more convenient and economical to see the home even before the foundation has been laid? Advancement in technology has made 3D technology popular among the architects, interior designers, home planners and of course the home buyers.