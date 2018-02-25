A spacious and eclectic residence in Gurgaon

This gorgeous home has everything you would look for in a stylish and amazing home. With stunning furnishing, elegant furniture complemented by the right colors, this home has been designed very well by the interior architects from UK Interia PVT LTD in Gurgaon. It is not surprising that it is called Ambience Lagoon as it has the perfect ambiance for entertaining and living. By dividing the space up for private living and entertaining, this is a home that feels complete and sophisticated. By using most of the existing furniture, the designers have managed to create an eclectic and cool-looking home.