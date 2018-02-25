A spacious and eclectic residence in Gurgaon

This gorgeous home has everything you would look for in a stylish and amazing home. With stunning furnishing, elegant furniture complemented by the right colors, this home has been designed very well by the interior architects from UK Interia PVT LTD in Gurgaon. It is not surprising that it is called Ambience Lagoon as it has the perfect ambiance for entertaining and living. By dividing the space up for private living and entertaining, this is a home that feels complete and sophisticated. By using most of the existing furniture, the designers have managed to create an eclectic and cool-looking home.
The accent pillows do the job of bringing the right brightness and contrast to a stylish living room that is drenched in hues of white. The seating seems royal and more than adequate. Entertaining, happy and cheerful conversations seem possible thanks to the thoughtful arrangement of furniture. The shapes of the furniture make this design look traditional and ornate.
By using blinds that can be rolled down, the bar can become as private or as inviting and open as you need. Though it seems compact and small, the bar is a perfect space to catch up on all the happenings. The gold counter-top looks almost over-the-top but it actually looks fun and eclectic.
The bed is inviting, while the wardrobes are great as the mirrors make the room look larger and complete. The wall unit is perfect as it adds the right amount of color and design to an otherwise plain old room.
This room looks rich and interesting thanks to the dark color of the wood. It has been complemented perfectly by the pink furnishings and the modern lighting. All functional pieces of furniture have been added to make the room effective and efficient for the homeowners.
By using a soft flowery design and pastel color for the wallpaper, the room looks soft and dainty. The simple furniture and the unique shape of the wardrobe makes it look antique yet contemporary.
The design of the foyer is perfect, thanks to the old-world charm of the checkered classic floor tiles and the unique design on the wall in the end. The floor cushions and the little greenery reminds you of being in an older home. However, it is made to look modern and perfectly consistent with the design of the house in general.
It is not necessary to have a single color for the sofas around the room. What is important is to understand the shades and stay within the same color range to create a coordinated and consistent look. This room looks perfectly designed as the colors seem to blend with each other perfectly. A futon which can become a bed if you need looks perfect in this space.22 creative wall decor ideas for Indian homes.