A modern 3bhk penthouse in Vadodara

Wall paneling and interesting design for the rooms, this home looks like an ideal house for a family that sits together often and entertains a lot. With the ideas being simple yet stylish, the house has both modern and traditional elements which complement each other. By adding sufficient wooden elements and using artifacts and paintings sufficiently throughout the house, the interior architects from Zeal Arch Designs in Vadodara have managed to create the wonderful Penthouse of Mr. Mahesh Dama presented here. Interesting lighting and modern fixtures, they have used the modern technology and ideas to the best to come up a design that works.