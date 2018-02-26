A stylish and spacious bungalow in Vadodara

This simple yet well-designed home has extensive detailing. The emphasis on a minimalistic approach to using colors or textures has paid off as the home looks elegant and striking. The tall ceiling in the living room adds to the charm of this house.The interior architects from Zeal Arch Designs in Vadodara have managed to design this home according to the needs of the homeowner by keeping the elements neutral and light. By keeping the color palette light, it works wonderfully well with the approach as it helps to bring the overall look together. Interesting use of lights all around the house adds to the traditional feel of the room.