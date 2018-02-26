Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and spacious bungalow in Vadodara

Justwords Justwords
Bungalow , ZEAL Arch Designs ZEAL Arch Designs Modern houses
This simple yet well-designed home has extensive detailing. The emphasis on a minimalistic approach to using colors or textures has paid off as the home looks elegant and striking. The tall ceiling in the living room adds to the charm of this house.The interior architects from Zeal Arch Designs in Vadodara have managed to design this home according to the needs of the homeowner by keeping the elements neutral and light. By keeping the color palette light, it works wonderfully well with the approach as it helps to bring the overall look together. Interesting use of lights all around the house adds to the traditional feel of the room.

A Large Space

Double Height Living Room ZEAL Arch Designs Modern living room
Double Height Living Room

The modern living room is simple yet looks impressive thanks to the height of the room. The main door acts as a wonderful accent as the color of the wood acts as a perfect contrast to the elements in the room. The blinds work very well to camouflage the window. This can be conveniently opened when you need the natural light.

A Wider Picture of the Living Room

T.V. Panel ZEAL Arch Designs Modern living room
T.V. Panel

This room has the advantage of space and light. The Tv has been mounted on the wall and the size does not seem too large thanks to the size of the room. The black and white seems to make the room look simple yet classic.

Simplistic Dining Room

Dining Area ZEAL Arch Designs Modern dining room
Dining Area

The modern dining room is simple but it works just as well for the family. A small space to sit together and share your meal is all you need. The glass dining table makes it look contemporary and the white marble brings the whole look together. By using the dark color wood in portions brings the right contrasts.

A Simple Kitchen

Modular Kitchen ZEAL Arch Designs Modern kitchen
Modular Kitchen

This kitchen is simple yet functional. The choice of colors is great as it brings a little brightness and cheer to the kitchen. With adequate storage provided for all the gadgets and utensils, this kitchen is both modern and traditional at the same time.

Functional Bathroom

Common Wash Basin ZEAL Arch Designs Modern bathroom Cabinetry,Tap,Sink,Countertop,Plumbing fixture,Furniture,Property,Drawer,Bathroom cabinet,Wood
Common Wash Basin

This simple shelf under the sink is ideal as it does just enough to keep the supplies and your cosmetics out of plain sight. The white sink and the combination of checkered tiles on the wall makes the room look contemporary and stylish.

Elegant Bedroom

Master Beroom ZEAL Arch Designs Modern style bedroom
Master Beroom

The bedroom is perfect as it is functional but it provides enough space for everything you need in a comfortable and relaxing room.

Gorgeous Exterior

Bungalow Elevation ZEAL Arch Designs Modern houses
Bungalow Elevation

This home that looks so classic and traditional hides the beautiful and modern spaces inside. With sufficient space for a car and bikes, parking is never going to be an issue. By keeping the colors simple for the exterior, the theme is consistent all through the house.10 examples of modern living room designs.

A stylish bungalow in Ahmednagar designed by architects in Pune
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


