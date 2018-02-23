Your browser is out-of-date.

A luxurious 15000sqft bungalow in Vadodara

15000 Sq.Ft Bungalow
Loading admin actions …

A grand home by any standards, this home is not only large but has been designed with a view to keeping every member of the family happy. With gorgeous accents and attention to tiny details, this home is everything you would ever dream of. The home all of 15,000 Sq.Ft has been designed by interior architects from Zeal Arch Designs. They have paid attention to the brief and made every attempt to make the home look beautiful. The large, open spaces allow for extensive experimentation with elements and textures to make this home look contemporary and stylish.

Beautiful Exteriors

Front Elevation
Front Elevation

The first look of the home is imposing. With the perfect combination of the right colors and textures, you would love to look at this impressive and striking home.

Impressive Swimming Pool

North Elevation
North Elevation

A large home is definitely incomplete without a swimming pool. The shape of the pool and the size is perfect for the home.

Gorgeous Entrance

Foyer
Foyer

This area is perfect to invite your guests in. With sufficient and stylish storage on one side and a wall to accentuate the colors, it is unique and lovely to look at. The round mirror on the opposite wall looks beautiful.

Grand Living Room

Living Room
Living Room

This large room is quite intimidating but it has been made comfortable and impressive by using drapes that stretch from the ceiling to the floor. The colors are soft and subtle so the design does not overwhelm you.

Calming Pooja Room

Pooja Room
Pooja Room

This calm and serene place is perfect to spend a little time in contemplation and prayer. The bright mustard wall adds just the right amount of spark to the room.

Simplistic Bedroom

Bedroom
Bedroom

Designed to keep the place simple and interesting, the drapes and the marble floors grab all the attention in this bedroom.


Luxurious Bathroom

Bathroom
Bathroom

This bathroom complements the large bedroom. It has a wonderful Jacuzzi and the large mirror makes this classic bathroom a pleasure to be in.

Unique Bedroom

Bedroom
Bedroom

This cool bedroom is wonderful and perfect for a day of relaxation. The size is big and so entertaining and watching movies with your friends is perfect in here.

Modern Bathroom

Bathroom
Bathroom

The bathroom is modern. It has simple lines and minimal colors but has all the fixtures and gadgets you would need in a contemporary space.

A Tranquil Bedroom

Bedroom
Bedroom

This bedroom is tranquil and calming. Nothing speaks of calm like the color blue and it does work on your senses to energize you. So, designing a bedroom in these colors in perfect.

Reading Room

Library
Library

A lovely relaxation center with books lined up for you and table where you can share a drink with friends is a perfect addition to this house.

Recreation Room

Home Theatre
Home Theatre

This wonderful recreation room is great as the screen allows you to enjoy the movies on such a large screen. With comfortable seating, it is a perfect space.17 small but stylish and practical bathrooms.

भारतीय घर के लिए 12 आरामदायक बेडरूम विचार
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


