A luxurious 15000sqft bungalow in Vadodara

A grand home by any standards, this home is not only large but has been designed with a view to keeping every member of the family happy. With gorgeous accents and attention to tiny details, this home is everything you would ever dream of. The home all of 15,000 Sq.Ft has been designed by interior architects from Zeal Arch Designs. They have paid attention to the brief and made every attempt to make the home look beautiful. The large, open spaces allow for extensive experimentation with elements and textures to make this home look contemporary and stylish.