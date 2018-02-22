A bright and fully furnished New Delhi home

Sion Projects recently design a residence for Mr. Vijay Kochhar. Based in Gurugram, this team of home builders have created an unusual floor plan that is open, airy and allows access to any part of the home. They have brought down the walls and created wonderful home environment. We are absolutely in love with their open floor plan. The environmentally friendly technology used throughout the house is a very conscious decision on behalf of the home builders and the owner. Let’s take a walk through this home now.
Moving to the kitchen space, which is a part of the continuous living area and dining area. The kitchen has a small island perfect for chopping, cutting and serving. There is a door that leads to the backyard, which is perfect for enjoying a hot cup of coffee or tea in the morning. The proximity of the kitchen to the backyard is also perfect because one can have a tiny vegetable farm right in the backyard.
The first thing that strikes us when we walk in is the openness of the entire space. There are large French windows, glass doors and large glass windows that give the space a bright look. There is no separation between the kitchen and the dining area, which looks great, because it becomes easy to talk to whoever is sitting on the dinner table. There is minimal furniture, just what is necessary in order to keep the space free of clutter.
The bathroom design has been kept simple and classy. The red marble used on the wall gives it a very unique look. Most designers use white, cream, black, grey or a combination of these colours to furnish the bathroom. This is different, but extremely pleasing to look at. The furnishings are also simple and functional, which is all you need in a bathroom.
The view into the living area of the house is neat. There are potted plants scattered throughout the house, with rustic cane furniture to relax on. A set of double doors leads to the rest of the house. Despite the space, no extravagant sofas or artwork has been used to furnish this space, which is refreshingly different.
The kitchen design is modern and functional. Wood is used throughout the kitchen to furnish different areas. Space has been allocated to the stove and the chimney, with enough empty space on the side to work. The wall-mounted cabinets are simply designed to be useful and not just act as a piece of furniture. The design is very utilitarian, which is actually what is required in a home.
We end the tour with a view of the backyard from the kitchen. As we mentioned, this proximity is perfect for a number of reasons. The primary reason is that one gets to soak some Vitamin D in the morning with breakfast and tea or coffee. The access to the backyard from the kitchen is great if you are a gardening enthusiast and if you have herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers or other veggies planted here. The overall design of the home is very unique and that is the reason it is so impressive at first site.6 pictures of kitchens designed by interior designers in Bangalore.