A bright and fully furnished New Delhi home

We end the tour with a view of the backyard from the kitchen. As we mentioned, this proximity is perfect for a number of reasons. The primary reason is that one gets to soak some Vitamin D in the morning with breakfast and tea or coffee. The access to the backyard from the kitchen is great if you are a gardening enthusiast and if you have herbs, tomatoes, cucumbers or other veggies planted here. The overall design of the home is very unique and that is the reason it is so impressive at first site.6 pictures of kitchens designed by interior designers in Bangalore.