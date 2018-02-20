What should I know about false ceiling designs for Indian homes?

False ceilings have come a long way from being a functional cover suspended under the structural ceiling to hide away ugly pipes and wiring. Nowadays, they are regarded as an aesthetic design element that completely transforms a room from dull to stunning. In modern houses, ceiling design plays a significant role in the overall look of a room as it often includes lighting that helps to control the mood in the room.

In today’s ideabook, we look at 30 of the best false ceiling designs that are perfect for Indian homes. They include professionally designed options for every room, whether it’s private spaces such as bedrooms and bathrooms or shared areas such as living rooms and kitchens.