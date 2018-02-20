Your browser is out-of-date.

What should I know about false ceiling designs for Indian homes?

Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern style bedroom
False ceilings have come a long way from being a functional cover suspended under the structural ceiling to hide away ugly pipes and wiring. Nowadays, they are regarded as an aesthetic design element that completely transforms a room from dull to stunning. In modern houses, ceiling design plays a significant role in the overall look of a room as it often includes lighting that helps to control the mood in the room.

In today’s ideabook, we look at 30 of the best false ceiling designs that are perfect for Indian homes. They include professionally designed options for every room, whether it’s private spaces such as bedrooms and bathrooms or shared areas such as living rooms and kitchens.

1. False ceiling for bedrooms— more than just lighting

False ceiling in bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

False ceiling in bedroom

homify
homify
homify

A bedroom needs to be an oasis of calm that allows you to relax, but you also need it to be bright enough so that you can read in bed without straining your eyes. False ceilings can be designed to include spotlights and a fan so that the bedroom is well illuminated and ventilated.

2. Geometry and colour

kids room interior KUMAR INTERIOR THANE Modern style bedroom Green kids room interior
KUMAR INTERIOR THANE

kids room interior

KUMAR INTERIOR THANE
KUMAR INTERIOR THANE
KUMAR INTERIOR THANE

A false ceiling doesn’t have to follow regular square or rectangular shapes or be in the same colour as the rest of the walls in the room. You can get creative and coordinate the ceiling colour with other elements in the room.

3. Colour in the bedroom

guest room KUMAR INTERIOR THANE Modern style bedroom Brown masterbedroom,interior,walldrop
KUMAR INTERIOR THANE

guest room

KUMAR INTERIOR THANE
KUMAR INTERIOR THANE
KUMAR INTERIOR THANE

Instead of a plain white ceiling, a suspended ceiling with cut-outs lit up in a bright colour will bring an interesting look to the bedroom.

4. Complementing the other lighting sources

Residential project, Florence Management Services Florence Management Services Classic style bedroom MDF Amber/Gold Property,Building,Comfort,Interior design,Lighting,Wood,Lamp,Shade,Flooring,Floor
Florence Management Services

Residential project

Florence Management Services
Florence Management Services
Florence Management Services

Besides natural lighting and reading lamps, spotlights in the false ceiling for bedrooms can help to add sophistication to the design, besides allowing a choice of lighting sources to brighten or dim the amount of light in the room.

5. Highlighting a feature

Residential Interiors, SDINC SDINC Modern style bedroom Property,Building,Comfort,House,Bed frame,Pillow,Interior design,Wood,Floor,Flooring
SDINC

Residential Interiors

SDINC
SDINC
SDINC

Plaster of Paris or POP ceilings allow the diffused lighting from behind it to highlight a feature wall or any other decorative element in the room.

6. Black and white

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The contrast of black and white brings unmatched sophistication to any room. Instead of the walls or the furnishings, how about using it on the ceiling?


7. Visual separation

PARENTS BEDROOM Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Minimalist bedroom White
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

PARENTS BEDROOM

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

One of the commonly used ceiling ideas is to have separate materials in different sections of the room to divide the areas visually. It can help to separate the sleeping space from the sitting or dressing areas within the room.

8. For any design style

MJI Project, Interior Designing by MJI Interior Designing by MJI Classic style bedroom Wood White
Interior Designing by MJI

MJI Project

Interior Designing by MJI
Interior Designing by MJI
Interior Designing by MJI

False ceiling designs can be adapted to any style, even Victorian, as we see in this bedroom. An ornate chandelier can easily be suspended from it.

9. Playful

Kid's Room The design house Modern style bedroom Wood Yellow
The design house

Kid's Room

The design house
The design house
The design house

In children’s bedrooms, they can be used to create playful or whimsical highlights on the ceiling, adding colour and brightness – two essential ingredients for every kid’s space.

10. Highlighting the passage

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

A false ceiling can be used to demarcate a passage way in the bedroom, which leads to the bathroom or the dressing area.

11. False ceiling designs for bedroom with fan

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

In a room with a very high ceiling, suspending the fan from the false ceiling can help to improve the air flow in the room.

See these pictures of stunning bedrooms with false ceiling for more ideas.

12. In dining areas

Independent Villa - Pune DECOR DREAMS Modern dining room
DECOR DREAMS

Independent Villa—Pune

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

Modern false ceiling design extends beyond the bedroom and can work well even in open plan dining areas.

13. A beautiful border

Mr.Ram & Mrs.Lajja Sanghvi, PSQUAREDESIGNS PSQUAREDESIGNS Modern dining room
PSQUAREDESIGNS

Mr.Ram & Mrs.Lajja Sanghvi

PSQUAREDESIGNS
PSQUAREDESIGNS
PSQUAREDESIGNS

It can be used to create a visual border than separates the dining room from the living area and kitchen. Using light and dark tones, like in this image, also makes the room look stunning!

14. Innovative lighting solutions

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

There are no hard-and-fast rules about how to incorporate lighting in false ceiling designs for dining rooms. You can get inspired by the creative solution in this dining room, which has a frame suspended from the ceiling with lampshades dropping down to create spotlights on the table.

Get inspired by these stunning false ceiling designs.

15. Playing with shapes

Jacqueline Fernandez Sea-facing Apartment - Lighting Jainsons Emporio Modern dining room Aluminium/Zinc Amber/Gold lighting,living room,dining room,chandelier
Jainsons Emporio

Jacqueline Fernandez Sea-facing Apartment—Lighting

Jainsons Emporio
Jainsons Emporio
Jainsons Emporio

In this dining area with a round table, the ceiling has a circular design, which adds a cosy touch to the space.

16. Adding texture to living rooms

Apartment | Delhi, Inno[NATIVE] Design Collective Inno[NATIVE] Design Collective Classic style living room Picture frame,Property,Photograph,Building,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Living room,Couch
Inno[NATIVE] Design Collective

Apartment | Delhi

Inno[NATIVE] Design Collective
Inno[NATIVE] Design Collective
Inno[NATIVE] Design Collective

In this room, which has simple flooring, the false ceiling has a print that resembles wood planks, adding a textural element to the otherwise plain space.

17. Combination of lights

Ambience Lagoon, UK Interia Pvt Ltd UK Interia Pvt Ltd Eclectic style living room
UK Interia Pvt Ltd

Ambience Lagoon

UK Interia Pvt Ltd
UK Interia Pvt Ltd
UK Interia Pvt Ltd

From spotlights that focus on specific areas or elements to diffused lighting coming through the gap between the POP ceiling and the wall, a combination of illumination sources makes the lighting design in a living room more versatile.

18. A cosy canopy

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a living room that has wood all over, including on the walls and the floor, a ceiling in wood may appear monotonous. However, using innovative wood ceiling ideas such as this one that has slatted wood through which light shines to create a play of shadows, can add an interesting element.

19. Divided from the top

Living room interior design Designaddict Modern living room Marble White interior designers
Designaddict

Living room interior design

Designaddict
Designaddict
Designaddict

In a large house, among the simple false ceiling designs for halls, is to use the ceiling panels to separate the spaces.

20. Adding spaciousness to a narrow hallway

foyer homify Modern living room fusion theme lobby
homify

foyer

homify
homify
homify

False ceiling designs for halls help to add depth to a small space. The lights from the faux ceiling reflect on the floor and the walls in this narrow entranceway corridor to increase the sense of amplitude.

21. Symmetry

Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

In a large hall, having symmetrical lines of lights embedded in the ceiling helps to create the illusion of a room that is bright throughout the day, even in its farthest corners.

22. A frame for the chandelier

Residential Interiors, SDINC SDINC Modern living room
SDINC

Residential Interiors

SDINC
SDINC
SDINC

A false ceiling in a contrast colour can beautifully frame a chandelier and increase its eye-catching elegance.

23. Matching the floor

LIVING ROOM Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers Minimalist living room Marble White
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers

LIVING ROOM

Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers
Milind Pai—Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Milind Pai - Architects & Interior Designers

In this living room, the false ceiling follows a similar pattern as the grains in the marble flooring, bringing a lovely synergistic aesthetic.

24. Adding depth to the ceiling

Burst Chandelier in Modern Living Room Jainsons Emporio Modern living room Glass Amber/Gold living room,lighting,chandelier,living room lighting
Jainsons Emporio

Burst Chandelier in Modern Living Room

Jainsons Emporio
Jainsons Emporio
Jainsons Emporio

In a small living room, the false ceiling is perfect not only for incorporating the air-conditioning unit, but also to add depth to the space with a layered design.

25. An artistic highlight

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who says the living room needs art on the walls? A decorative ceiling like this one is just as good to bring a stunning element that adds style to the space.

26. A splash of colour

Residence in Indirapuram, Archint Designs Pvt. Ltd. Archint Designs Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room Furniture,Picture frame,Couch,Television,Table,Home appliance,Interior design,Living room,Comfort,Building
Archint Designs Pvt. Ltd.

Residence in Indirapuram

Archint Designs Pvt. Ltd.
Archint Designs Pvt. Ltd.
Archint Designs Pvt. Ltd.

In modern homes, the neutral colour palette makes the living room dull, but you can add subtle touches of colour with false ceiling lights.

27. In the kitchen

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Kitchens need a blend of natural and artificial lighting. Adding a combination of lighting sources helps to create an almost daytime-like ambiance even at night.

28. Lights and suction

Dhanturi Farm House, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style kitchen Table,Furniture,Property,Couch,Building,Chair,Wood,Interior design,Lighting,Kitchen
iammies Landscapes

Dhanturi Farm House

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

In this design, you can see that the false ceiling serves not only for lighting, but also provides the perfect outlet for flushing out the odours and steam in the open kitchen.

29. Bathroom ceiling

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

False ceiling designs can also be implemented in bathrooms and are a perfect solution for illuminating the darkest corners of the room.

30. Highlighting areas

Bathroom I homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom I

homify
homify
homify

In a small bathroom, spotlights in the faux-ceiling can help to highlight certain areas where additional illumination is required, bringing a sense of spaciousness.

POP false ceiling costs can vary from around INR 60 per square feet and upwards, depending upon the complexity of the design. It’s an extremely affordable way to add style to any room in your home. Ideally, you should work with a professional interior architect who will help to create the perfect design to suit the size and style of your house.

10 homes with small and beautiful indoor gardens
Which of these false ceiling designs would you like to copy for your home? Respond in the comments.


