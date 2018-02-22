A 3bhk impressive home in Pune

This 3BHK in Mystique Woods, Viman Nagar has been designed y the creative minds at Umbrella Tree Designs. These interior designers and decorators have transformed this Pune home from ordinary to royal. From exquisite detailing in the furniture and decor items to the unique wallpapers, the home is very different from your usual 3 BHK.
The wooden entryway looks beautiful, especially with the perfect on spot lighting and the filigree design in the middle. This design also acts as a way for the homeowners to check who is at the door before opening it.
The designers have made sure that they use the most exquisite and captivating décor pieces. The chandelier hanging form the ceiling has been carefully chosen tor present elegance, grandeur and beauty, all in one place.
The detailing is what matters. The combination of wood and mirror in this wardrobe design is very unusual. We love the symmetry and the geometry in this design. The wallpaper is a beautiful, floral design.
A space near the dining area has been provided for keeping a washbasin for easy access for guests. The whole design is very unique. The space uses a wooden frame, combined with a wooden cabinet to support the sink. The wall-mounted side lamps and the sink both are bathed in gold. The combination of wood and gold is definitely elegant.
Why should the walls be left behind? The stunning piece of modern art looks lovely on this wall. The length of the wall has been kept in mind when deciding on the right dimensions of this artwork. This way, the entire wall is covered by something beautiful to look at instead of just simple paint.
The bedroom interiors are quite well designed. The bed has a wooden frame, along with leather upholstered headboard and leather base at the foot of the bed. The flooring uses designer tiles, which is quite unusual as well.
This wardrobe size is perfect to store all your clothes and accessories.Thee massive double doors and the floor to ceiling design offer ample space for all that you own!
The rest of the modern bedroom is elegantly furnished as well. There is a chandelier, which is very classy. The wall has been given a simple look in order to highlight the gilded design in the rest of the room.
Not wanting to take the simple route on furniture, the designers have placed this large comfy armchair in the living area, which features a gorgeous floral print. Isn’t this the perfect nook to read a book or take amid day nap?
As we mentioned, the designers’’ attention to details is marvellous. This display unit offers wooden lattice design, combined with open shelves to display the homeowner’s favourite items.
The use of different wallpapers is bold. We see the living area with a simple and elegant floral print. The room beyond uses a more artistic print for the wallpaper, which might be unusual but is amazing to look at everyday.