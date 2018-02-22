Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A 3bhk impressive home in Pune

Justwords Justwords
3BHK in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Umbrella Tree Designs Umbrella Tree Designs Girls Bedroom Plywood Pink
Loading admin actions …

This 3BHK in Mystique Woods, Viman Nagar has been designed y the creative minds at Umbrella Tree Designs. These interior designers and decorators have transformed this Pune home from ordinary to royal. From exquisite detailing in the furniture and decor items to the unique wallpapers, the home is very different from your usual 3 BHK.

Gorgeous entry

Main Door in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar Umbrella Tree Designs Front doors
Umbrella Tree Designs

Main Door in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

The wooden entryway looks beautiful, especially with the perfect on spot lighting and the filigree design in the middle. This design also acts as a way for the homeowners to check who is at the door before opening it.

Captivating chandelier

Mirror & Duco Work Cupboard in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar Umbrella Tree Designs BedroomWardrobes & closets Glass White
Umbrella Tree Designs

Mirror & Duco Work Cupboard in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

The designers have made sure that they use the most exquisite and captivating décor pieces. The chandelier hanging form the ceiling has been carefully chosen tor present elegance, grandeur and beauty, all in one place.

All about details

Wallpaper & Headboard in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar Umbrella Tree Designs BedroomWardrobes & closets Glass White
Umbrella Tree Designs

Wallpaper & Headboard in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

The detailing is what matters. The combination of wood and mirror in this wardrobe design is very unusual. We love the symmetry and the geometry in this design. The wallpaper is a beautiful, floral design.

The glow of wood and gold

Wash Basin Unit at Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Pune Umbrella Tree Designs Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Property,Building,Wood,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Architecture,Floor,Flooring,Bathroom,Wall
Umbrella Tree Designs

Wash Basin Unit at Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Pune

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

A space near the dining area has been provided for keeping a washbasin for easy access for guests. The whole design is very unique. The space uses a wooden frame, combined with a wooden cabinet to support the sink. The wall-mounted side lamps and the sink both are bathed in gold. The combination of wood and gold is definitely elegant.

Impressive artwork

Powder Room in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Pune Umbrella Tree Designs Minimalist bathroom
Umbrella Tree Designs

Powder Room in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Pune

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

Why should the walls be left behind? The stunning piece of modern art looks lovely on this wall. The length of the wall has been kept in mind when deciding on the right dimensions of this artwork. This way, the entire wall is covered by something beautiful to look at instead of just simple paint.

Majestic bedroom interiors

3BHK in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Umbrella Tree Designs Umbrella Tree Designs Minimalist bedroom
Umbrella Tree Designs

3BHK in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

The bedroom interiors are quite well designed. The bed has a wooden frame, along with leather upholstered headboard and leather base at the foot of the bed. The flooring uses designer tiles, which is quite unusual as well.


Wall to wall wardrobe

3BHK in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Umbrella Tree Designs Umbrella Tree Designs Minimalist bedroom Multicolored
Umbrella Tree Designs

3BHK in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

This wardrobe size is perfect to store all your clothes and accessories.Thee massive double doors and the floor to ceiling design offer ample space for all that you own!

Elegance personified

3BHK in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Umbrella Tree Designs Umbrella Tree Designs BedroomDressing tables
Umbrella Tree Designs

3BHK in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

The rest of the modern bedroom is elegantly furnished as well. There is a chandelier, which is very classy. The wall has been given a simple look in order to highlight the gilded design in the rest of the room.

Recline in style

Fireplace in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Pune Umbrella Tree Designs Minimalist living room Brown,Picture frame,Building,Wood,Couch,Interior design,Living room,Floor,Flooring,Comfort
Umbrella Tree Designs

Fireplace in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Pune

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

Not wanting to take the simple route on furniture, the designers have placed this large comfy armchair in the living area, which features a gorgeous floral print. Isn’t this the perfect nook to read a book or take amid day nap?

Charming designs

Display Showcase Unit in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Pune Umbrella Tree Designs Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Umbrella Tree Designs

Display Showcase Unit in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Pune

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

As we mentioned, the designers’’ attention to details is marvellous. This display unit offers wooden lattice design, combined with open shelves to display the homeowner’s favourite items.

Eclectic wallpapers

Great Wallpaper in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Pune Umbrella Tree Designs Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Umbrella Tree Designs

Great Wallpaper in Mystique Moods, Viman Nagar, Pune

Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs
Umbrella Tree Designs

The use of different wallpapers is bold. We see the living area with a simple and elegant floral print. The room beyond uses a more artistic print for the wallpaper, which might be unusual but is amazing to look at everyday.7 pictures of a beautiful bedroom in a Gurgaon residence.

A luxurious home in Sandesh Vihar, New Delhi
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks